Malaysia Plans To Ban Social Media For Under-16s After Australia: Here's Why It's Being Pushed Now

Malaysia is moving toward a strict social media ban for users under 16, but the government is studying global models before enforcing a ban on young users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Malaysia is preparing for a major change in how young people use the internet. The government has announced that it plans to ban social media access for users below 16 years of age starting next year. This move comes as many countries around the world are trying to protect children from online dangers like cyberbullying, scams, and harmful content. 

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Malaysia is studying how countries like Australia set age restrictions. The goal is to create a safer digital space for young users.

Why Malaysia's Social Media Ban Is Being Planned

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil explained that the government is reviewing different systems used in places like Australia and other nations, as reported by Reuters. 

He said Malaysia wants social media platforms to follow the rule and stop users under 16 from creating accounts. In a video shared by local daily The Star, he said the hope is to enforce this by next year.

Globally, a lot of attention is now on how social media affects children’s mental health and safety. Big tech companies like TikTok, Snapchat, Google, and Meta (which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) are already facing lawsuits in the United States. These cases accuse them of adding to a growing mental health crisis among young people.

Australia is going ahead with its own strong rule. Starting next month, social media platforms there will deactivate accounts belonging to users under 16. Regulators around the world are watching this move closely.

France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Greece are testing a shared age verification app to control which users can access online platforms.

How Malaysia's Social Media Ban Fits Into Region-Wide Changes

Nearby Indonesia had also planned to set a minimum age for social media, but later introduced a softer rule. Now, instead of a strict age limit, Indonesia requires platforms to remove harmful content and use stronger age checks.

Malaysia has already increased its monitoring of online platforms after seeing more harmful content linked to gambling, race, religion, and the royal family. 

Under a new rule introduced in January, any platform or messaging service with more than 8 million Malaysian users must get a license. This is part of the country’s effort to create a safer online environment for everyone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
