Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Amkette Optimus Pro Max Review: When it comes to accessories for my PC or phone, I have a pretty boring taste. I don't like RGB lights on keyboards, since I mostly work on my office laptop under blindingly bright lights. Neither do I like weak batteries that kill my keyboard mid-sentence. The Amkette Optimus Pro Max skips all the drama and gets straight to business. At just Rs 1,799, it’s absurdly well-built, effortlessly switching between four devices, lasting weeks on a single charge, and looking classy while doing it. No gimmicks, no glowing keys, just smooth, silent typing and clever design touches like an inbuilt tablet dock. It’s easily one of the most underrated gadgets I’ve tested this year.



Amkette Optimus Pro Max Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Looks classy, fits perfectly on an office desk

Can connect to 4 devices simultaneously (3 BT + 1 dongle)

Battery lasts forever. Barely 33% drained in two weeks

Instant connection and one-click device switching

Holder for phones and tablets is genuinely useful

What Doesn’t:

Gamers might miss RGB lighting (and loud clicky drama)

The Keyboard That Just Gets It

✨ GennieGPT: OMG, 4-in-1 connectivity! Three Bluetooths AND a 2.4GHz dongle? You could type your resignation letter on your iPad, Slack your boss on Windows, and tweet your freedom from your phone — all without missing a beat!

Shayak: You’re surprisingly coherent today. And yes, that’s exactly the charm here. Switching between devices really is instant. No lag, no reconnect drama. All I have to do is press one of the BT buttons located above the numpad, and if all the devices' Bluetooth connections are turned on, you will instantly connect or reconnect without any noticeable lag.

The dedicated buttons marking which Bluetooth link is connected to which device also make switching easier.

✨ GennieGPT: 400mAh battery! Type for 80 hours straight! That’s, like, a whole week of keyboard marathons!

Shayak: I don’t know who’s typing for 80 hours straight, but yes, the battery life is absurdly good.

I’ve used it for over two weeks, meetings, emails, notes, reviews, and the battery has barely moved past one-third. And it charges via USB-C, so you don't need to hunt for outdated cables.

✨ GennieGPT: The design! Sleek, elegant, office-core vibes! And that slot for phones and tablets — multitasking nirvana!

Shayak: You sound like an influencer pitching stationery. But credit where it’s due, the keyboard looks premium. The inbuilt dock is sturdy enough to hold even an iPad Pro without wobbling, thanks to the weighted base.

It’s a small touch that actually changes how you work. Pop your tablet in, open Docs, and boom, your desk feels like a productivity setup.

Also, I did drive some guilty pleasure of responding to WhatsApp and Instagram messages on my phone using a keyboard. Very fancy, indeed!

✨ GennieGPT: Teardrop scissor keys! Soft touch! Silent typing! Basically, ASMR for your fingers!

Shayak: How can there be ASMR when you actually don't hear much noise? However, I get what you're trying to say. The scissor-switch keys are satisfying: a mix between a laptop and a full-size keyboard feel.

They’re quiet, tactile, and curved slightly inwards, which keeps your fingers comfortably nestled instead of sliding off. You can type all day without that dull ache most cheap keyboards cause.

✨ GennieGPT: AI shortcut keys! Mac, Windows, iOS, Android — it works with everyone! It’s like the Switzerland of keyboards!

Shayak: Diplomatically put. The cross-OS compatibility is genuinely seamless. I switched between a MacBook, a Windows laptop, and a Xiaomi tablet, and it didn’t flinch.

No extra drivers, no “Device not supported” tantrums. Those “AI shortcut keys”? Mostly media controls and quick app triggers. Not exactly ChatGPT-grade intelligence, but still handy.

Also, I do appreciate that Windows and macOS-specific buttons (cmd, opt, and so on) are marked clearly, making the keyboard easier to use.

Amkette Optimus Pro Max Review: Final Verdict

The Amkette Optimus Pro Max doesn’t just punch above its weight; it skips divisions entirely. At Rs 1,799, this thing behaves like a premium office keyboard that got lost in the budget aisle. It’s the most no-nonsense gadget I’ve tested this year. elegant, efficient, and absurdly reliable.

If you’re tired of clicky gamer boards, this is the quiet achiever you deserve.

