Gadgets Review | Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition: A Phone So Hot It Turns Red (Literally)

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gadgets Review: There are a plethora of phones out there in the market, and each one of them has a different USP: some have a great camera, some have a great design, and some might have a great display. The phone we have today made me just stare at it in awe for minutes. The thing that impressed me the most was the design: both the box and the phone. The overall unboxing experience felt like taking a spin through King’s Landing.

As I opened the box, I saw a letter that revealed its wording only in sunlight. The box also carries a powerful charger along with a phone cover. Moving ahead, I saw the Iron Throne, which can make any Game of Thrones fan drool. Then, there’s a packet with GOT-themed stickers and four postcards featuring Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister. After going through all these starters, comes the main course: The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition.

In a nutshell, I loved the overall feel this phone carries: the little dragon claws below the camera island, and the golden Targaryen dragon symbol at the end of the rear panel. The leather finish gives it a premium touch, and one thing that shook me was how the back changed colour, YES, it turned red as soon as it got some heat. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 44,999. Hmm… quite a high-end price, but is it justified?

Without wasting much more time on the intro, let’s see how the phone actually felt, what impressed me, and what turned out to be just useless add-ons.

Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Stunning Game of Thrones-inspired design

Battery life is very promising

Brightness is quite impressive

Who doesn’t love a curved display

What Doesn’t:

No dedicated telephoto lens

Camera module makes the phone wobbly

Night mode and wide camera were disappointing



Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Display: Curved Beauty With Great Brightness

The first thing that made me say WOW, was the display. When I first saw the device, that curved screen looked so aesthetically pleasing. The brightness goes up to 6,500 nits, which works great under sunlight. I could comfortably read my daily dose of news with no visibility issues.

Also, while having late-night talks with my friends, the 4608Hz PWM dimming felt like a blessing to my eyes. No weird pressure or pain even after long use.

This device didn’t lag, which made me love it even more. Even with around 15 tabs open in the background, the 2500Hz Instantaneous Touch Response felt just… flawless.

Though I love the curved display, I always fear dropping the phone. Even the corners are curved, and though it has Gorilla Glass, it’s still prone to damage from hard drops or falls.

Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Camera: Well… It’s Okayish

To be completely honest, I wasn’t impressed with the camera quality. Though the phone has flagship-grade cameras, the photos seemed a little grainy and sometimes blurry. It comes with a triple 50MP setup with 4K recording.

I took some photos and felt they were slightly over-detailed. I’ve used better cameras before that gave natural depth, but photos from this one came out a bit dark with extra shadows, maybe to mimic depth artificially.

The video quality seems fine, but it fails in low light. Both photos and videos look grainy in the dark. The AI modes like Party, Stage, Silhouette, and Fireworks just play around with lighting and don’t add much value.

Lastly, after using the camera for about 7–8 minutes, the device started heating up slightly, especially around the camera island.

Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Performance: Snapdragon Powering The Beast





I’m someone who doesn’t dive into hardcore gaming or heavy multitasking, so for day-to-day use, the phone worked great. I played a few games like BGMI, and though it didn’t lag much, I did notice slight stutters in the beginning. And of course, the heating didn’t stop.

For long scrolling sessions, the phone stayed smooth and responsive. But to be fair, this is the ‘Pro’ version, and for a flagship phone, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 feels a bit underpowered. The UFS 3.1 storage is good, but not as fast as mid-range competitors like Oppo and iQOO, who are already offering UFS 4.1.

All in all, if you use your phone for heavy tasks, this might not be the one for you. But if you love Game of Thrones, well… time to order this one now.

Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Battery: I Slept, But The Phone Didn’t

Okay, here comes the best part. I often forget to plug in my phone at night and then stare at it in the morning like it’s the phone’s fault.

But with this stunning beauty, I don’t have to worry about that anymore. The 7000 mAh battery lasted me around 1.5 days, and that’s with non-stop YouTube surfing, Instagram scrolling, and much more.

The phone is just 7.88mm thin and lightweight, so having such a massive battery feels like a fresh breeze. The 80W wired fast charging support also kept me worry-free.

It took 1 hour and 7 minutes to go from 0 to 100%, which is quite impressive. But then again… the heating issue enters the chat.

Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition) Review: Final Verdict

Some points I missed earlier, the UI feels a little confusing because the app icons are heavily inspired by Game of Thrones. But you do get the option to switch to basic icons, which is GREAT. Also, when you unlock the phone using the fingerprint sensor, there’s a cool animation that turns your finger red on touch, a small detail, but super satisfying.

No doubt, the phone’s design and looks are FLAWLESS. When I carried it around, I noticed people turning to catch a glimpse of its beauty. The specifications didn’t impress me much, but for a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, this phone is a dream come true.

Should You Buy the Realme 15 Pro (GOT Edition)?

Yes: If you absolutely love Game of Thrones and don’t mind a few downsides.

No: If you focus more on value-for-money and powerful specifications, you’ll find better options.

Maybe: If you’re just too bored with the usual aesthetics most phones carry and want to try something new.