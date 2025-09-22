Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition Review: In a world where headphones often feel like fashion statements rather than listening tools, Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition keeps it simple: comfort, clarity, and longevity. Lightweight yet sturdy, these open-back cans promise a spacious, airy sound that’s easy on the ears during marathon listening sessions. With subtle copper accents adding just the right touch of style, the HD 505 aims to appeal to audiophiles stepping up from entry-level models, offering refined sound without demanding complicated setups.

Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Lightweight and comfortable for long listening sessions

Smooth, spacious, and detailed sound

Balanced midrange and airy soundstage

What Doesn’t:

Ear cushions could use firmer padding

Open-back design leaks sound, not ideal for office use (but that's what you're signing up for)

Comfort That Needs Some Getting Used To

✨ GennieGPT: 237 grams! Oh wow! Lightweight! You could wear these all day and forget you even have headphones! Plus, velour cushions! Luxury!

Shayak: Easy there, Gennie. Yes, 237g is genuinely feather-light compared to most competitors that tip over 300g. That makes marathon listening sessions less of a pain.

But “forget you’re wearing them”? Not quite. Your ears will still notice if you wear spectacles like me, especially if the velour cushions compress too quickly. Comfort is good, but it’s not magic.

✨ GennieGPT: Adjustable headband! Copper accents! Metal mesh grille! Fashion-forward AND practical!

Shayak: I’ll give you the copper points. Subtle metallic flair does add some class without looking gaudy.

Adjustable headband? Sure, it works, but your head shape decides the fit. I did feel mild pressure at first, but got used to it soon enough, especially keeping my volume levels below 80%. Overall, you won’t feel like your skull is trapped in a vice.

Open-Back's Great, But Not For Mixed Use

✨ GennieGPT: Open-back headphones! 12Hz–38.5kHz! 120-ohm drivers! Clear, airy, spacious sound! Basically like a concert in your living room!

Shayak: Concert vibes, huh? Well, yes, these Sennheisers offer an expansive, airy soundstage, especially compared to closed-back headphones. The treble is smooth, mids are clear, and bass has punch without being overwhelming.

You especially notice that when you put up lossless tunes on Apple Music. Be it a soaring Vivaldi crescendo or a more LoFi masterpiece such as Billie Eilish's Bury A Friend, the HD 505 can take care of it all with unmatched poise.

But remember: open-back means sound leaks. Don’t crank the volume in the office unless you want colleagues judging your playlist choices.

✨ GennieGPT: Angled drivers! Perfect imaging! All the instruments float in 3D! Mind blown!

Shayak: Imaging is decent, I won’t lie. Instruments and vocals are well-separated, and you do get that ‘headphone-as-speaker’ sense.

But it’s not magical 3D holograms. Subtle textures are missing in aggressive tracks like Twenty One Pilots' Drum Show, for example. But when you play softer numbers The Weeknd's Save Your Tears, you can hear more oomph from the synths than on an AirPods Max.

For the price, the HD 505’s audio is pleasingly spacious.

✨ GennieGPT: Smooth mids! Controlled bass! Versatile! Works with all DACs! Winner!

Shayak: Yep, these headphones are very forgiving with sources. Plug them into your MacBook, a DAC, or a hi-fi amp, and they behave nicely. The bass isn’t as thumpy as you'd imagine, but it’s agile and precise. Vocals shine, and are capable enough for TV, movies, or casual listening.

✨ GennieGPT: No mic! No inline controls! Pure audiophile joy!

Shayak: There you go, Gennie. True audiophile style: wired, simple, and distraction-free.

If you want controls or mics, you’re on your own. But honestly, for home listening, this is perfect. And to be honest, any audiophile worth their salt doesn't need anything beyond that.

Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition Review: Final Verdict

Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition delivers exactly what it promises: lightweight comfort, smooth and spacious sound, and fuss-free usability. They don’t push the bass to extremes, and the open-back design isn’t office-friendly, but for music lovers who value a laidback, enjoyable listening experience, these are very easy to recommend.

Think of them as a well-made, crowd-pleasing open-back headphone: approachable, reliable, and balanced – perfect for long listening sessions without fatigue.

The price isn't too shocking either. At Rs 27,990, the HD 505 settles comfortably into Sennheiser's mid-level segment. And what I personally admire is the subtle copper colour theme running all over the product. Audiophile headphones usually tend to look like they belong in an astronomy museum. The HD 505 Copper Edition, I'm pleased to report, is not only easy on the ears but also on the eyes.

Should You Buy the Sennheiser HD 505?