Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Infinix Hot 60i Review: The Infinix Hot 60i is trying to prove that even budget phones can flex big specs. A 50MP camera, 120Hz display, and a monster 6,000mAh battery, all under Rs 10,000. Sounds too good to be true? That’s where we put it through our spec-vs-reality face-off.

Infinix Hot 60i Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Rare IP64 dust and splash resistance

6,000mAh battery easily lasts more than a day

What Doesn’t:

Cameras stumble in low light

Premium At A Budget

✨ GennieGPT: Wow! At just Rs 9,299, you’re getting a sleek matte finish, IP64 protection, and colours like Plum Red and Monsoon Green! That’s practically a fashion statement and a survival kit in one!

Shayak: You’re not wrong, Gennie. For under Rs 10K, it looks better than it has any right to. Slim, lightweight, and doesn’t scream “budget phone.”

The matte back keeps smudges away, unlike my laptop screen that now doubles as a fingerprint museum. And yes, that IP64 rating is a big win. A few splashes won’t kill it, which is more than you can say about some Rs 30K phones.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate! Smooth scrolling, big screen, binge heaven! Who needs anything more?

Shayak: Okay, the 120Hz part is genuinely impressive here. You don’t usually see this at sub-Rs 10K. Scrolling does feel smoother. But let’s not pretend HD+ resolution is “binge heaven.”

Netflix at HD+ feels like watching 2025 content on a 2012 YouTube video quality. Brightness is fine unless you’re under the midday sun, but that waterdrop notch? Come on, Infinix, it’s 2025. Punch-hole isn’t a luxury anymore.

Performance & Cameras: Basics Covered

✨ GennieGPT: MediaTek Dimensity 6400, 4GB RAM — smooth multitasking and even gaming! CoD Mobile at lower settings? Easy win!

Shayak: For the WhatsApp–Instagram–YouTube crowd, this is more than enough. Apps open without lag, scrolling is fluid, and yes, you can sneak in a light gaming session.

Just don’t expect it to stay cool or give you ultra graphics. This is not the phone for 3-hour BGMI marathons, unless you also enjoy warm palms as a lifestyle choice.

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP dual camera plus a 5MP selfie shooter! Social media ready, day or night!

Shayak: Easy there, Gennie. Daylight shots are actually solid, decent detail, colours that don’t look cartoonish, and perfectly Instagrammable. But as soon as the sun sets, it’s chaos.

Noise creeps in, details vanish, and you get more impressionist paintings than photos. Selfies are fine outdoors, meh indoors. Video at 2K is cool for bragging, but don’t expect cinematic output.

Battery: The Star Of The Show

✨ GennieGPT: 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging and even reverse charging! Powerbank and phone in one!

Shayak: Finally, something we both agree on. This battery is the headline act. Easily a day and a half of use, sometimes two if you’re not glued to your screen. 18W charging takes its sweet time, but you’re still back at 100% in around 90 minutes.

And yes, reverse charging turns it into a backup power bank. Handy if your TWS buds give up halfway through a commute.

✨ GennieGPT: XOS 15.1 on Android 15 with AI goodies like Circle Search, AI Eraser, and AI Extender! Future unlocked!

Shayak: I’ll give credit where it’s due — XOS feels cleaner than most budget skins. Fewer preloaded apps, most of which you can uninstall without a fight.

And the AI tools are surprisingly useful, not just gimmicks. AI Eraser works well for basic edits, and Circle Search is like a reflection of Google Lens. This is a pleasant surprise at this price. (Especially considering iPhones older than 15 Pro models don't offer any native AI features.)

Infinix Hot 60i: Final Verdict

The Infinix Hot 60i feels like that dependable friend who isn’t flashy but always shows up with extra snacks and a powerbank. The design punches above its weight, battery life is phenomenal, and performance is solid for everyday use.

Yes, the HD+ display and low-light camera struggles are clear compromises, but at Rs 9,299, you’re not being shortchanged. Infinix has pulled off a budget phone that feels anything but cheap.

Should You Buy It?