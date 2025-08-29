Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Headphone Zone x KZ EDX Pro Review: What do you get for Rs 899 nowadays? A large pizza, maybe. If you're an audiophile, you will have to dish out at least Rs 5,000 to grab earphones that not only deliver a maganimous sound signature, but also come with creature comforts such as USB-C support or a mic and a button to control playback or receive phone calls. At this price, the amount of finesse that KZ EDX Pro delivers beggars belief.

Headphone Zone x KZ EDX Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Dual magnetic drivers that punch way above their price tag

Detachable cable with 2-pin connector for upgrades

Lightweight, comfy fit for long sessions

Comes with a rugged FreeFall case (a surprise and a bonus)

What Doesn’t:

Treble can get a little shouty at maximum volume

Mic is fine for calls, but don’t expect podcast clarity

Too Pretty For Rs 899?

✨ GennieGPT: Resin shells with polished metal accents! Sleek, premium finish! These look like boutique IEMs that cost Rs 20,000!

Shayak: I agree, they do look premium for the price. No cartoonish gamer lights, just a clean, grown-up aesthetic. The resin shell sits comfortably, and the faceplate catches light just enough to fool your friends into thinking you spent a lot more.

The EDX Pro is certainly a headturner. Everyone from my colleagues to my autorickshaw driver asked me what this shiny new device was, and how they could get one.

And, I should admit, I have always been an admirer of in-ear monitor-style headphones. Pop one in, tuck the wires behind your ears, and there's no difference between you and Alex Turner, ready to rock out on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (at least in my head).

Sound Check: Gorgeous

✨ GennieGPT: Dual magnetic 10mm drivers! Punchy bass! Sparkling highs! Built-in crossover for balanced sound! This is like a live concert in your ears!

Shayak: More like a surprisingly decent club gig. The bass is full and rounded, not the sloppy boom you’d expect at this price. Vocals cut through cleanly, and the highs do sparkle, but sometimes a bit too bright, especially at higher volumes.

IEMs are not really designed for bassheads. But the dual magnetic touch in the 10mm drivers makes an immense difference. Play 505 by Arctic Monkeys and the moody synths set the perfect base for Jamie Cook's jangly guitar twangs to stand out. You almost never hear notes with this much clarity in budget headphones.

Even bass-heavy tracks such as Jumpsuit by Twenty One Pilots stand out, with you being able to distinguish between almost every instrument, without fancy Dolby Atmos support. What took me by surprise were classical numbers, such as Vivaldi's Four Seasons (especially Winter), where you can almost hear the artists breathe and sigh between cycle changes, especially when you are listening to the lossless version on Apple Music.

For newcomers dipping their toes into the audiophile pond, the EDX Pro feels unfairly good. Pair it with a decent dongle DAC, and you’ll wonder if you accidentally skipped a few zeroes on the price tag.

If I have to nitpick, the sound does get a bit too steel-y when you dial the volume up above 90%. However, simply tone it down just a bit, and you still have a great soundscape to enjoy without burning your ears.

✨ GennieGPT: Oxygen-free copper cable for pure sound transmission! Swappable 2-pin connectors! Even Bluetooth upgrades possible!

Shayak: Cute marketing talk. Yes, you can swap cables and even go balanced if you want to cosplay as a serious audiophile. But the stock cable feels cheap and tangly. It works, but it won’t win any awards. Thankfully, because of that 2-pin connector, upgrading is as easy as ordering a 0.78mm replacement cable online.

The mic? Serviceable. Your friends will hear you fine on WhatsApp calls. No one’s mistaking you for the next big podcast hero, though.

Everyday Use: Comfort + Freebie Case

✨ GennieGPT: Ergonomic design! All-day comfort! FreeFall Case included for ultimate protection!

Shayak: This is where KZ actually nails it. The lightweight design means you can wear them for hours without ear fatigue. The snug fit blocks out a fair bit of outside noise, too.

And that FreeFall Case? Not a cheap throw-in. It’s sturdy, fabric-wrapped, with enough space for tips and dongles. Honestly, it feels like someone spent more effort designing the case than the cable.

Headphone Zone x KZ EDX Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Headphone Zone x KZ EDX Pro isn’t trying to dethrone Sennheiser or Campfire Audio IEMs. It’s here for the curious beginner who wants a taste of audiophile life without selling their kidney. For Rs 899, you get punchy, fun sound, decent comfort, and a case that screams 'take me everywhere'.

So, a choice between a large pizza and an entry into the world of audiophilia? I would always choose the latter.

