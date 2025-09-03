Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Launch In October , But Few Will Get It: Here's Why

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z TriFold in October with wireless charging, NFC payments, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Foldable: Samsung’s long-rumoured Galaxy Z TriFold might be closer than expected. While earlier reports suggested it would arrive by the end of 2025, a fresh report from ET News claims the device could debut as early as October, with sales starting the following month. 

However, Samsung is reportedly preparing only 50,000 units for the first batch. The reason? The company wants to tread carefully with its most experimental Galaxy phone yet.

Why Samsung is limiting production

Samsung’s decision to cap production comes down to two factors. First, the tri-fold design is entirely new, and the company isn’t sure how consumers will respond. 

By producing a small number of units, Samsung can test the waters without risking massive unsold stock. If issues arise with durability or usability, limited production also allows the company to quickly resolve problems.

The second reason is protecting Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales. Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, launched in July, is performing strongly in the market. Offering the Z TriFold in large numbers at launch could hurt Fold 7 sales, something Samsung wants to avoid. 

The limited rollout gives the company space to manage demand without cannibalising its own lineup.

What we know so far about the Galaxy Z TriFold

Leaked details suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold will feature a 9.96-inch tri-folding display, supported by two inward-folding hinges that keep the screen protected when closed. It will also include a 6.49-inch cover display for everyday use. 

Unlike Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which folds in two directions and leaves parts of the screen exposed, Samsung’s inward-folding design aims to boost durability.

The phone is also expected to support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and NFC payments. Multitasking features have already been teased, though details about the processor, cameras, battery size, and storage options remain under wraps.

If reports hold true, the Galaxy Z TriFold could mark the next big step in foldable innovation, but for now, only a lucky few will get their hands on it.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
