Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyVivo X300 Tipped To Get Samsung's Best Camera Sensor While Galaxy S26 Stays Behind

Vivo X300 Tipped To Get Samsung's Best Camera Sensor While Galaxy S26 Stays Behind

Vivo X300 will debut Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HPB sensor, giving it a camera edge over the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s older hardware.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vivo seems ready to take the smartphone camera war to the next level. According to PhoneArt on X, the upcoming Vivo X300 series will use a new 200MP ISOCELL HPB sensor made by Samsung, but specially customised for Vivo. 

What makes this interesting is that Samsung’s own flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is still expected to stick with a much smaller 1/2.55-inch telephoto sensor. This puts Vivo ahead in terms of camera hardware, at least for now.

Vivo Gets Samsung’s Best New Sensor

The ISOCELL HPB sensor is said to be an upgraded version of Samsung’s HP9, but instead of being called HP10, it is branded HPB, with the “B” standing for Blue Factory, a nod to Vivo. 

This powerful 1/1.4-inch sensor supports 200MP ultra-clear photos at 23mm and 50MP detailed images at 50mm.

As reported by Sammy Fans,  the standard Vivo X300 will feature this as its primary camera, while the X300 Pro could use it as a telephoto lens. 

That means sharper zoom shots, brighter details, and a big leap in overall photography performance for Vivo’s flagship phones.

Samsung's New Flagships Will Stick To Old Sensors

What makes this move surprising is that Samsung itself won’t be using the HPB in its own next-gen flagship. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, likely to launch in February 2026, is expected to continue with its current telephoto setup, putting it a step behind Vivo’s hardware. 

Samsung is instead betting heavily on AI features across its Galaxy lineup to drive innovation.

If the leaks are accurate, Vivo might end up being the first to showcase Samsung’s latest sensor technology, turning the X300 series into one of the most powerful camera phones of 2025.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
India
K Kavitha Resigns From BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns From BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget