HomeTechnology1 In 5 iPhone Owners May Switch To Samsung Over Foldable Delay, Survey Says

1 In 5 iPhone Owners May Switch To Samsung Over Foldable Delay, Survey Says

A new survey shows one in fiveiPhone users may switch to Samsung foldables if Apple delays its foldable iPhone beyond 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)


Apple has long enjoyed unmatched loyalty from iPhone users. But a new survey shows that loyalty may be tested soon. With Samsung leading the way in foldable phones and Apple still not entering the market, many iPhone owners are growing impatient. 

The survey reveals that one in five iPhone users are ready to switch to a Samsung Galaxy foldable if Apple doesn’t launch its own foldable iPhone by 2026 or later.

iPhone users are losing patience

The survey, conducted by SellCell ahead of Apple’s September 9 event, asked iPhone owners how they would react if Apple delayed launching a foldable iPhone until 2026 or later. 

Out of 2,012 respondents, 20.1%, or one in five iPhone users, said they would likely switch to a Samsung Galaxy foldable phone.

The number grows even bigger when you include Google’s Pixel Fold. Another 10.2% of respondents said they would consider switching to Google if Apple fails to deliver a foldable iPhone soon. 

That means more than 30% of iPhone owners surveyed are open to abandoning Apple for another brand’s foldable option.

This is a surprising sign of frustration among Apple’s usually loyal customers. For years, iPhone users have stuck with the brand for its design, software ecosystem, and reliability. 

But now, the lack of innovation in foldables seems to be testing their patience.

Will Apple act in time?

Rumours suggest that Apple may finally launch a foldable iPhone in 2026, but nothing has been confirmed. If the company pushes the timeline further, it risks losing a significant portion of its users to rivals. 

Meanwhile, Samsung keeps refining its foldable lineup each year, making its devices slimmer, stronger, and more practical for everyday use.

Apple has built its reputation on being a market leader, not a follower. But in the foldable race, Samsung is clearly ahead. 

If Apple waits too long, it may find that even its most loyal users have already moved on.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
