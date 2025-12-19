Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is believed to be in development and is expected to launch early next year. As usual, Samsung may introduce three models in the lineup: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The top-end Ultra model has now appeared on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) platform. This listing gives a clear hint about its charging speed.

Samsung has used 45W wired charging for many years on its Ultra phones. But this time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may finally get faster charging, which could be a big upgrade for users.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3C Listing Confirms Faster Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with model number SM-S9480, has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website. The listing was shared by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin).

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (SM-S9480) 3C certified in China.



Spotted with a 60W charger, but it won't be included in the retail package.#Samsung #GalaxyS26Ultra #SamsungGalaxyS26Ultra pic.twitter.com/VuyEhKNZaB — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 12, 2025

According to the certification details, the phone supports a maximum charging output of 60W, listed as 20.0V DC and 3.0A. This means Samsung could finally move past its long-standing 45W charging limit on Ultra phones.

Just like recent Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not come with a charger in the box. Users will have to buy a compatible fast charger separately. This move follows Samsung’s current packaging strategy across its premium devices.

The 3C listing strongly suggests that Samsung is preparing to introduce faster wired charging with this flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected Specs & Charging Upgrade

Leaks suggest that Samsung may brand the new 60W charging speed as Super Fast Charging 3.0. Earlier leaks also showed this charging tech listed as “level 4” in the One UI 8.5 firmware.

If true, this would be a major change, as Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were all limited to 45W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to launch in January along with the standard and Plus models. It may feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with brightness going up to 2,600 nits. The phone is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Other expected details include a 5,000mAh battery, up to 16GB RAM, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The quad rear camera setup could include a 200MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto, 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.