Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Edge Looks Super Thin… But Does Its Camera Ruin The Look?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Looks Super Thin… But Does Its Camera Ruin The Look?

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Edge might be the thinnest Edge phone yet, but its huge camera island gives it a chunky look. Leaks also suggest cool features like Qi2 wireless charging across the lineup.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans don’t have to wait long for the Galaxy S26 series, expected early next year. Even though it’s not official yet, previous leaks and CAD renders are giving us a good look at the upcoming phones. The Galaxy S26 Edge, in particular, stands out because of its new design changes. While Samsung seems to be aiming for a thinner phone, the large camera island on the back changes the overall look. 

It’s chunky and gives off some iPhone 17 Pro vibes, making the “slim Edge” feeling less obvious.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Design & Thinness

The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to be thinner at its thinnest point than the current S25 Edge. The leaked dimensions are 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm, with a total thickness of 10.8mm including the camera bump. 

That means Samsung can advertise it as impressively thin. However, the camera island is big and extends almost edge-to-edge horizontally. 

It also sticks out quite a bit from the back. Because of this, the overall look feels chunkier, and the sleek, slim aesthetic the Edge lineup is known for is partially lost.

Other rumoured features include Qi2 magnets across the lineup, which could support Qi2 25W wireless charging without extra cases. That makes the thin design even more technically impressive.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Camera & Lineup Leaks

The camera design of the S26 Edge is getting the most attention. It looks inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro, with a three-tiered bump that dominates the rear panel. 

While it may affect the slim profile visually, it could offer improved photography and enhanced sensors.

Leaked model numbers hint that Samsung might skip the Galaxy S26 Plus, offering just three phones: the Galaxy S26 Pro (the base model), the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. 

With these changes, the Edge model is likely to appeal to fans who want a thinner phone but don’t mind a chunky camera setup.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
South Cinema
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Advertisement

Videos

Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Arms Dealer Koku Pahadia Arrested After Intense Encounter with Police in Mehrauli, Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Delhi; Likely to Meet PM Modi for Key Discussions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget