Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Looks Super Thin… But Does Its Camera Ruin The Look?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans don’t have to wait long for the Galaxy S26 series, expected early next year. Even though it’s not official yet, previous leaks and CAD renders are giving us a good look at the upcoming phones. The Galaxy S26 Edge, in particular, stands out because of its new design changes. While Samsung seems to be aiming for a thinner phone, the large camera island on the back changes the overall look.

It’s chunky and gives off some iPhone 17 Pro vibes, making the “slim Edge” feeling less obvious.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Design & Thinness

The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to be thinner at its thinnest point than the current S25 Edge. The leaked dimensions are 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm, with a total thickness of 10.8mm including the camera bump.

That means Samsung can advertise it as impressively thin. However, the camera island is big and extends almost edge-to-edge horizontally.

It also sticks out quite a bit from the back. Because of this, the overall look feels chunkier, and the sleek, slim aesthetic the Edge lineup is known for is partially lost.

Other rumoured features include Qi2 magnets across the lineup, which could support Qi2 25W wireless charging without extra cases. That makes the thin design even more technically impressive.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Camera & Lineup Leaks

The camera design of the S26 Edge is getting the most attention. It looks inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro, with a three-tiered bump that dominates the rear panel.

While it may affect the slim profile visually, it could offer improved photography and enhanced sensors.

Leaked model numbers hint that Samsung might skip the Galaxy S26 Plus, offering just three phones: the Galaxy S26 Pro (the base model), the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

With these changes, the Edge model is likely to appeal to fans who want a thinner phone but don’t mind a chunky camera setup.