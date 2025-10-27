Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Will Launch Delay Push Back Galaxy Z Series As Well? What We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Will Launch Delay Push Back Galaxy Z Series As Well? What We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series could arrive later than expected, but the brand’s foldable Z lineup isn’t budging from its timeline, says a fresh insider leak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the launch date of Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 series keeps getting closer, so do the leaks. While Samsung fans were still digesting the news about a possible two-month launch delay, Z series lovers began to worry whether this delay would also affect the foldable lineup. Well, there’s a new leak that finally addresses this confusion. 

Will the Galaxy Z series be delayed, or will it stick to its usual launch window? A well-known tipster on X named Jason C has shared new information, bringing a sigh of relief to many Z series fans.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Delay Lead To Z Series Delay?

According to the new leak from Jason C, Samsung fans can relax a little. The earlier rumour suggested that the Galaxy S26 series launch could be delayed by around two months from Samsung’s usual schedule, meaning the phones might arrive in March instead of January.

Many were worried that this delay could also push the Z Fold and Z Flip launches further. But according to the latest leak, that’s not going to happen. The delay in the S26 lineup is reportedly because Samsung is shifting from the Galaxy S Edge to the Galaxy S Plus model. 

This small internal change is what’s causing the delay, not a bigger production issue.

So, for all the foldable fans out there, the Z series launch window remains unchanged, and you can breathe easy for now.

More Leaks On Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Other leaks have hinted that Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 model completely. Instead, the company could begin the lineup directly with the S26 Pro, which might mark a new naming and product strategy.

As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, leaks suggest it may continue with the same camera setup seen on previous flagships, like the S25, S24, and S23. That means the main camera hardware might stay the same for the fourth year in a row.

There’s also talk that Samsung may drop the “Edge” variant altogether and replace it with the “Plus” model, simplifying the series lineup.

Of course, none of this is official yet. Until Samsung confirms details, it’s best to treat these as early leaks. 

But if things stay on track, the Galaxy S26 launch might be delayed slightly, while the Z series launch will go ahead as usual, bringing fans some peace of mind.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget