Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the launch date of Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 series keeps getting closer, so do the leaks. While Samsung fans were still digesting the news about a possible two-month launch delay, Z series lovers began to worry whether this delay would also affect the foldable lineup. Well, there’s a new leak that finally addresses this confusion.

Will the Galaxy Z series be delayed, or will it stick to its usual launch window? A well-known tipster on X named Jason C has shared new information, bringing a sigh of relief to many Z series fans.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Delay Lead To Z Series Delay?

According to the new leak from Jason C, Samsung fans can relax a little. The earlier rumour suggested that the Galaxy S26 series launch could be delayed by around two months from Samsung’s usual schedule, meaning the phones might arrive in March instead of January.

Many reports now agree that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely be delayed from January 2026 to March 2026, Due to a shift from the Galaxy S Edge back to the Galaxy S Plus.



These delays are not expected to impact the Summer release of the Z Fold/Flip 8 series (July 2026)… — Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) October 26, 2025

Many were worried that this delay could also push the Z Fold and Z Flip launches further. But according to the latest leak, that’s not going to happen. The delay in the S26 lineup is reportedly because Samsung is shifting from the Galaxy S Edge to the Galaxy S Plus model.

This small internal change is what’s causing the delay, not a bigger production issue.

So, for all the foldable fans out there, the Z series launch window remains unchanged, and you can breathe easy for now.

More Leaks On Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Other leaks have hinted that Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 model completely. Instead, the company could begin the lineup directly with the S26 Pro, which might mark a new naming and product strategy.

As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, leaks suggest it may continue with the same camera setup seen on previous flagships, like the S25, S24, and S23. That means the main camera hardware might stay the same for the fourth year in a row.

There’s also talk that Samsung may drop the “Edge” variant altogether and replace it with the “Plus” model, simplifying the series lineup.

Of course, none of this is official yet. Until Samsung confirms details, it’s best to treat these as early leaks.

But if things stay on track, the Galaxy S26 launch might be delayed slightly, while the Z series launch will go ahead as usual, bringing fans some peace of mind.