Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The New Lineup Might Get Much Costlier This Time; Here’s Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the tech giant will bring next year. While constant leaks make it a little confusing to keep track of which models are coming, for now, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra seem to have secured their spots in the lineup. Earlier reports hinted that Samsung may drop the Edge model due to low sales. Now, a new report from Korean outlet ET News suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could get a price hike.

The reason is simple: the internal components used in the phones have become more expensive.

Why Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Get Costlier?

The report says that several phone components have seen a price spike in 2025. The price of smartphone chipsets has gone up by around 12%.

Camera parts have become costlier by about 8%. Memory chips like LPDDR5 RAM have seen the biggest jump, rising by nearly 16% due to supply issues in the semiconductor market.

Because of these rising costs, Samsung may raise the price of the Galaxy S26 series. This is happening at a time when phone makers worldwide are already dealing with changing import duties and unstable material prices.

There is also talk that the launch may be pushed to February 2026, instead of early January, because Samsung is adjusting the lineup. The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to take the place of the previously seen Edge model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus & S26 Expected India Price

Early leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could start between Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 1,39,999 for the base model.

The Galaxy S26 Plus may cost more than Rs 1,00,000, possibly around Rs 1,05,999. Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy S26 could be priced near Rs 85,000 in India.

However, these prices are not confirmed. They are based on early leaks and industry estimates. Samsung has not made any official announcement yet.

Final prices may change depending on market conditions and launch strategy. We'll have to wait for Samsung’s official event to know the exact pricing and features. Till then, take all the leaks with a pinch of salt.

Also, if you love reading about the upcoming Galaxy S26, we cover new leaks, rumours and reports revolving around it regularly.