Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Shows Softer Corners: Sharp Edges Might Be Gone For Good

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Shows Softer Corners: Sharp Edges Might Be Gone For Good

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra might look and feel totally new. Leaks show softer corners and a flat display, ditching the old boxy design.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series seems to be facing some delays before launch. The Galaxy S26 Plus model is reportedly running behind schedule, but the company is still expected to reveal the new phones soon. Leaks now give us a clear idea of what the Galaxy S26 Ultra might look like. Samsung is expected to hold its next Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026, where it will announce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra officially.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints At Softer Corners & Flat Display

A well-known leaker, Universe Ice, posted images on X (formerly Twitter) showing three new screen protectors that are said to fit the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The protectors for the S26 and S26 Plus look normal, with the usual size difference and slightly curved corners.

The interesting part is the Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protector. It shows that Samsung may have dropped the sharp, boxy design seen in earlier Ultra models. Instead, the new phone could have rounded corners, which may make it more comfortable to hold. This change gives the phone a softer look compared to older Galaxy Ultra models.

The leak also shows that all three phones will have flat screens. This matches earlier reports that Samsung plans to keep a flat display design for the full S26 lineup. There are no signs of curved edges, which used to be common in older Galaxy models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Expected In February 2026

Samsung has not officially announced the launch date, but leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Unpacked 2026 event will happen on February 25 in San Francisco. This year’s release appears to be slightly later than usual because of production delays.

The Galaxy S26 series will include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. With new rounded corners, flat screens, and a fresh look, these phones may focus on better comfort and everyday use.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Opinion
