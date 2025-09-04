Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S25 FE, and it’s already making waves in the mid-range smartphone segment. But how does it compare with last year’s S24 FE? Both phones pack solid displays, capable cameras, and fast processors. While the S24 FE impressed in 2024, the S25 FE aims to refine design, boost performance, and bring smarter AI features. Let’s see how these two devices stack up.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy S24 FE was launched last year in the month of September and is now available at a price of Rs 34,499. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India is not disclosed by the company, but in the US, it is priced at $649, roughly Rs 59,000.

Availability is wide across India, and both phones come in multiple colours. The S24 FE offers Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow, while the S25 FE comes in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Design & Display

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10+ support, and punch-hole displays. The S25 FE is slightly slimmer and lighter, giving it a more comfortable feel in the hand.

Both have bezel-less designs, but the S25 FE uses more advanced glass protection for better durability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Cameras & Performance

Camera setups are largely similar: a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back.

The front camera is slightly upgraded on the S25 FE, moving from 10MP to 12MP for sharper selfies and video calls. Both phones can record in 4K and 8K, but the S25 FE allows higher frame rates on 4K videos.

Performance-wise, both run on Samsung’s Exynos 2400 series with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the S25 FE has a slightly faster CPU clock and updated GPU for smoother gaming and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Battery & Features

The S25 FE comes with a 4,900mAh battery versus the 4,700mAh of the S24 FE. Charging is faster at 45W wired and 25W wireless, compared to 25W wired and 15W wireless on the S24 FE.

Both support reverse wireless charging. AI features are more advanced on the S25 FE, including Galaxy AI assistants, live translation, and browsing assistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Galaxy S24 FE: Which One Should You Buy?

The S25 FE is a modest but noticeable upgrade with a better camera, faster charging, slightly improved performance, and enhanced AI features. The S24 FE still holds value for those looking for a solid experience at a slightly lower price.

If you want the latest tech in hand today, the S25 FE is the way to go.