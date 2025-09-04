Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGalaxy Fans Left Waiting As Xiaomi Gets Samsung’s Camera Tech First: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Samsung is developing a continuous optical zoom camera, but reports say Xiaomi could get it first, not Galaxy phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Samsung is known for making some of the best smartphone cameras in the world. From high-resolution sensors to powerful zoom lenses, the company has always tried to stay ahead in the camera race. But according to a new report from The Elec, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is now developing a special continuous optical zoom camera, not for its own Galaxy phones, but for rivals like Xiaomi. 

This new technology is different from the current fixed zoom levels we see in most phones. Instead of jumping between, say, 3x and 10x zoom, a continuous zoom lens allows smooth movement across multiple zoom levels. That means sharper photos and more flexibility when shooting at different distances.

What Continuous Zoom Could Mean for Smartphones

Samsung has already proven its strength in optical zoom. Phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra offered a powerful 10x optical zoom, setting a benchmark in the industry. But in its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung reduced the zoom to 5x, which left some fans disappointed.

Meanwhile, Sony is the only major smartphone maker that has already experimented with variable or continuous zoom in its phones. 

This makes the race even more interesting, as Chinese brands like Xiaomi are eager to adopt new features that can give them an edge in the market. 

If Samsung supplies them with this technology, it could quickly become a big selling point for non-Samsung phones.

Will It Come to Galaxy Phones Too?

The big question is: will Samsung keep this tech only for rivals or bring it to its own Galaxy lineup? History shows Samsung rarely stays behind for long. If the continuous zoom project with Xiaomi succeeds, Galaxy fans can expect future flagships to carry it too. 

For now, all eyes are on how soon Xiaomi will launch a phone with Samsung’s new lens system.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Samsung TECHNOLOGY
