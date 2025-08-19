Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5: Samsung has expanded its rugged device portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition. Designed for professionals working in tough environments, the tablet offers 5G connectivity, military-grade durability, and advanced enterprise security features. With features like a replaceable battery, Knox security, and an IP68-certified S Pen, it’s built to withstand India’s most challenging conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Price In India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option.

Pre-bookings in India opened on August 18. Both models come bundled with enterprise-focused software, including a 12-month Knox Suite subscription worth Rs 4,515 at no additional cost. Buyers also get access to Brity Works for a year, Zello’s Push-To-Talk services till December 2025, and discounted Google Workspace options for SMBs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Specifications

Engineered with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is built to endure drops, shocks, and extreme weather. Its IP68-rated S Pen allows note-taking and navigation even in dusty or wet conditions. The 8.0-inch WUXGA display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals while remaining readable outdoors, ideal for India’s hot and bright working environments.

Powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, the Tab Active 5 handles demanding workloads with ease. Users can choose between 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB memory configurations, with storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet runs on Android 15 and promises OS upgrades for up to seven years (till version 21). For enterprises, programmable keys with Push-to-Talk support enable quick team communication, while loud dual speakers ensure clarity in noisy industrial setups.

The device includes a 5,050mAh replaceable battery and a No-Battery Mode for use when plugged into a power source, useful in kiosks, warehouses, or vehicles. Samsung offers an industry-first 36-month warranty (12 months for the battery), with extended plans to be made available later. Security is handled by Samsung Knox with Knox Vault, ensuring enterprise-grade data protection.

The Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition ships with multiple enterprise tools.