Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Review: There’s a phase every smartphone brand eventually enters, a phase where they stop trying to shock you with one outrageous feature and instead focus on making a phone that feels, for the lack of a better word, sorted. That’s where Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series sits this year. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ doesn’t arrive screaming about AI revolutions or mobile gaming dominance. It arrives with a calmer, more confident whisper: 'Simply Better'. Which, in smartphone language, often means 'we’ve worked on everything just enough that you don’t have much to complain about'.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, is already hyperventilating over the spec sheet, while I’m here to make sense of how it actually feels in the real world.

Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Flagship-grade display for the price

Excellent in-hand feel and weight distribution despite the large battery

Smooth performance for navigation, streaming, and everyday multitasking

Huge 6500mAh battery with ridiculously fast 100W charging

Top-tier durability ratings rarely seen in this segment

What Doesn’t:

The 200MP camera does not behave like a true 200MP sensor

Noticeable quality drop beyond 2x zoom

AI features sound more impressive than they feel in daily use

Built Like a Tank, Feels Like a Premium Phone

✨ GennieGPT: Gorilla Glass Victus 2! IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K! This phone is basically indestructible!

Shayak: Unless you’re testing survival skills in a hurricane, let’s take that with a grain of salt.

Yes, the durability ratings here are borderline absurd for a phone retailing at just Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB base model, going up to Rs 43,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration. These are certifications you usually see on phones almost Rs 20,000 more expensive.

But beyond lab tests, what really stood out to me was the feel.

Despite packing a sizeable 6,500mAh battery, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ doesn’t feel heavy or awkward in the hand. The weight distribution is excellent, and the curves fit naturally in your palm. It’s the sort of ergonomic detail that makes everyday use feel effortless.

That Mocha Brown finish, in particular, lends a classy vibe that doesn’t try too hard.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED! 3200 nits! 12-bit colour! This is a cinema screen in your pocket!

Shayak: You don’t need a cinema screen to watch reels, but I get the sentiment.

This display is genuinely excellent. Outdoors, it holds its own even under harsh sunlight. Indoors, colours feel rich and vibrant. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth and satisfying. Forget about the numbers, this is simply a screen you enjoy using.

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with IceLoop cooling! Gaming beast!

Shayak: Let’s rein in the hyperbole. This isn’t a gaming beast. But it is a very reliable performer.

Navigation is snappy. Apps open quickly. Switching between apps, streaming video, and using maps, the phone never feels stressed. And the IceLoop cooling quietly does its job in the background.

It’s performance that stays out of your way, exactly how everyday phone performance should be.

The 200MP Camera That Feels Like a Well-Tuned 50MP

✨ GennieGPT: 200MP ultimate clarity! Optical-level zoom! DSLR vibes!

Shayak: And this is where the spec sheet meets reality.

The main camera is good, with old daylight shots, respectable colour and detail, and OIS that does a fine job. But go beyond 2x zoom, and image quality drops faster than Gennie’s credibility.

That 200MP sensor never quite feels like 200MP in daily use. It behaves more like a well-optimised 50MP shooter, capable, but not life-changing.

The ultra-wide is functional for landscapes, and the 32MP selfie does its job. But don’t buy this phone expecting headline-grabbing photography.

Battery Life That Matches the Promise

✨ GennieGPT: 6500mAh battery! 100W HyperCharge! Reverse charging! POWER GOD!

Shayak: Finally, a point we can both agree on.

This battery is excellent. Heavy days with navigation, streaming and social apps are barely a challenge. And when the juice does run low, 100W HyperCharge is hilariously fast. Full power in about 40 minutes, no drama, no waiting.

This is what stress-free battery life feels like.

✨ GennieGPT: AI Writing! AI Translation! Circle to Search! This is the future!

Shayak: The future looks very similar to every other phone in the room.

These software features work fine. They’re fun additions, but hardly something you’ll brag about to your friends. Nice, but not decisive.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Review: Final Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, starting at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model and climbing to Rs 43,999 for the top 12GB + 512GB version as mentioned earlier, doesn’t try to be magical. It doesn’t lean on one gimmick or one jaw-dropping feature. Instead, it plays the long game: excellent display, superb battery, very solid performance, and durability that punches above its price.

Simply better? For day-to-day use, absolutely. This is the kind of phone that doesn’t make you think twice every time you use it. That itself, for this price bracket, is a win.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 15 Pro+?

Yes, if you want a balanced, premium-feeling phone with a standout display and battery life.

Maybe, if you assume the 200MP camera will rewrite mobile photography rules.

No, if zoom quality and flagship-grade imaging are your top priorities.