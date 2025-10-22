Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBose Ventures Into Smartphone Territory, Redmi K90 Pro Max First To Get Stereo Tech

Bose Ventures Into Smartphone Territory, Redmi K90 Pro Max First To Get Stereo Tech

The Redmi K90 Pro Max, launching October 23, will feature a Bose 2.1 stereo system, promising deep bass, clear vocals, and a truly immersive audio experience for movies, music, and games.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Redmi is getting ready to launch its new phone, the K90 Pro Max, on October 23. One of the most exciting things about this phone is its sound. Redmi has teamed up with Bose to bring a special audio system to the phone. This makes it one of the few phones with a real woofer and speakers tuned by Bose. Fans are excited to see how this will make music, videos, and games sound better than usual. 

The Bose system is expected to give a more immersive experience for movies, music, and games, making every sound richer and clearer.

Bose Stereo System On Redmi K90 Pro Max

The K90 Pro Max will have a Bose 2.1 stereo system. It comes with two main speakers, probably at the top and bottom, plus a separate woofer on the back next to the camera. Bose has tuned the speakers to give deep bass, clear voices, and a more detailed sound. 

This setup is designed to make music, videos, and games feel bigger and richer. The loudness is not confirmed yet, but the focus on Bose shows that audio will be a big highlight of this phone. 

The speakers are meant to make even small details in songs and games stand out, giving users a more enjoyable listening experience.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications

Besides the Bose speakers, the K90 Pro Max is a high-end phone. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and have a 6.9-inch OLED screen that adjusts brightness at night. 

The cameras include a large main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope zoom camera with 5x optical zoom. The battery is huge at 7,560 mAh and supports fast charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse wired charging. 

With these specs and the Bose audio, the K90 Pro Max promises a great experience for watching, playing, and listening. 

Fans of music and games can expect this phone to make audio feel more alive and engaging than most smartphones.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget