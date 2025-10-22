Bose Ventures Into Smartphone Territory, Redmi K90 Pro Max First To Get Stereo Tech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Redmi is getting ready to launch its new phone, the K90 Pro Max, on October 23. One of the most exciting things about this phone is its sound. Redmi has teamed up with Bose to bring a special audio system to the phone. This makes it one of the few phones with a real woofer and speakers tuned by Bose. Fans are excited to see how this will make music, videos, and games sound better than usual.

The Bose system is expected to give a more immersive experience for movies, music, and games, making every sound richer and clearer.

Bose Stereo System On Redmi K90 Pro Max

The K90 Pro Max will have a Bose 2.1 stereo system. It comes with two main speakers, probably at the top and bottom, plus a separate woofer on the back next to the camera. Bose has tuned the speakers to give deep bass, clear voices, and a more detailed sound.

This setup is designed to make music, videos, and games feel bigger and richer. The loudness is not confirmed yet, but the focus on Bose shows that audio will be a big highlight of this phone.

The speakers are meant to make even small details in songs and games stand out, giving users a more enjoyable listening experience.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications

Besides the Bose speakers, the K90 Pro Max is a high-end phone. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and have a 6.9-inch OLED screen that adjusts brightness at night.

The cameras include a large main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope zoom camera with 5x optical zoom. The battery is huge at 7,560 mAh and supports fast charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

With these specs and the Bose audio, the K90 Pro Max promises a great experience for watching, playing, and listening.

Fans of music and games can expect this phone to make audio feel more alive and engaging than most smartphones.