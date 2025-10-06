OnePlus 15 To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specifications, & More

OnePlus is getting ready to launch its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, in China later this month. This phone is expected to bring a fresh design, stronger performance, better cameras, and new features. The company has not confirmed many details yet, but leaks and reports already tell us a lot about what to expect.

Fans in India are also waiting to know the official launch date, full features, colours, and how much it will cost in the country.

OnePlus 15 Price & India Launch

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 will launch in China on October 27, followed by a global launch, including India, on November 13. The launch is a bit earlier than the OnePlus 13, which was introduced in January.

As for the price, leaks suggest it may cost between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000 in India. At this price, the OnePlus 15 will compete with other flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Apple iPhone 16 series.

OnePlus 15 Specifications

The OnePlus 15 is said to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X3 LTPO OLED display that has a very fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits brightness, so the screen should look clear even outdoors and during bright sunlight.

It may run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the latest chip from Qualcomm, and could offer up to 16GB RAM with UFS 4.1 storage for smooth speed and better multitasking.

Power will come from a huge 7,300 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

On software, the phone is likely to run OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Leaks also suggest four colour choices: Titanium, Black, Purple, and a new Sand Storm finish.

For photos, the phone may have a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3.5× periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, it could feature a 32MP front camera.