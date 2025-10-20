Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Could The Launch Be Pushed To March? All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: So Diwali is here, and with it comes a burst of leaks that are quickly grabbing attention. With millions of rumours floating around, here’s another one: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series might be delayed. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything (and we all know they rarely speak about launches ahead of time), the S26 series, which was expected by the end of January, could be postponed by about two months.

Let’s see what this leak has for us.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be Late

An X user named Holly – I like tech, shared a post claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series could be delayed by two months. The post read, “From January to March, which means One UI 8.5 will probably be delayed too, right?”

there’s rumours circulating that the S26 Series launch will be delayed by two months



from january to march, which means One UI 8.5 will probably be delayed too, right?



ughhhhhhhh — Holly - I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) October 19, 2025

People in the comments are already speculating on the reasons for the delay. One wrote, “Hopefully this means changes to the S26 series hardware,” while another said, “They’re gonna tear apart all those S26 Edges and build all those 26+ models they thought they were cancelling.”

More On Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Earlier leaks hinted that Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 model completely, starting the lineup directly with the S26 Pro, which could signal a shift in naming and product strategy.

Other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may keep the same camera setup used in recent flagships like the S25, S24, S23, and even the S22, meaning the camera hardware might remain largely unchanged for the fourth year in a row.

There’s also talk that Samsung could drop the Edge variant and replace it with a Plus model.

For now, it’s best not to jump to conclusions. Until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S26 series, all these leaks should be seen as early hints rather than confirmed facts.

Things could still change, and we’ll have to wait a little longer to know exactly what the new series will look like.

If you want to know more about Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, we’ve got you covered with regular updates, so stay tuned.