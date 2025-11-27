Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Is The Upgrade Really Worth Paying Rs 4,000 More? Full Comparison Here

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Is The Upgrade Really Worth Paying Rs 4,000 More? Full Comparison Here

Redmi 15C vs Redmi 14C: Redmi 15C costs more, but does it justify the price jump? Our comparison highlights the upgrades that actually make a difference.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: The Redmi 15C is just days away from launch, and while everyone has already seen the basic specifications, many users are curious to know what upgrades they will actually get if they switch from the Redmi 14C. 

So instead of repeating the same spec sheet, we have made a direct face-to-face comparison of brothers from the same mother. If you are confused between the Redmi 15C and Redmi 14C, let’s see how both phones are different in real usage and which one gives better value.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Display

The Redmi 15C 5G has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 × 2400 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The Redmi 14C 5G has a bigger 6.88-inch IPS LCD screen but with a lower 720 × 1640 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
So the Redmi 14C has the bigger screen, but the Redmi 15C delivers sharper full-HD quality, making it better for movies, gaming, and everyday clarity.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Camera

Both phones offer a 50 MP ƒ/1.8 rear camera, but there is an important difference.
The Redmi 15C has an extra 8 MP depth sensor, while the Redmi 14C does not.
For selfies, the Redmi 15C has a 16 MP punch-hole front camera, and the Redmi 14C has an 8 MP front camera.
So, if photography and selfies matter to you, the Redmi 15C is clearly the better performer.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Processor

Redmi 15C comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen3 chipset (octa-core, 2.2 GHz).
Redmi 14C has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 chipset (octa-core).
Since Gen3 is the newer and faster version, the Redmi 15C should offer smoother performance in apps, multitasking, and gaming compared to the Gen2 in the Redmi 14C.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Price

Redmi 15C 5G is priced at Rs 12,990.
 Redmi 14C 5G is priced at Rs 8,998.
 So the Redmi 14C is much more budget-friendly, while the Redmi 15C is priced higher because of the upgrades in camera, processor, and display.

Redmi 15C Vs Redmi 14C: Battery & Charging

Redmi 15C 5G carries a 5500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Redmi 14C 5G holds a 5160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Both give strong battery life, but the Redmi 15C charges faster and lasts slightly longer.

If you want a better display, stronger camera, more powerful processor, and faster charging, the Redmi 15C 5G is the right upgrade.
 If you want the cheapest 5G phone with decent features, the Redmi 14C 5G still gives excellent value for money.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY

Photo Gallery

