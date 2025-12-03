Redmi 15C 5G With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Check Price, & Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Redmi 15C 5G has been launched in India, and it is clearly made for people who want a 5G smartphone on a budget. It brings a big display, a stylish slim design and a long-lasting battery without raising the price too much.

The phone is built for simple everyday use like watching videos, scrolling social media, studying or working. With fast charging, a 50MP camera and smooth performance, the Redmi 15C 5G tries to give a full smartphone experience at a price that most users can afford.

Redmi 15C 5G Price In India

The Redmi 15C 5G comes in three memory options and will go on sale starting December 11. The 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 13,999, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499.

It will be available on Amazon, Mi official site and Xiaomi retail stores. Looking at the features offered: 5G, large battery, fast charging and a big, smooth display, the phone stays very competitive in the budget segment.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications

The Redmi 15C 5G features a slim and polished body with a 3D quad-curved back for a comfortable grip. It has a 17.53 cm HD+ display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth scrolling and viewing.

The 50MP AI dual camera setup helps capture clear and bright photos in daylight, indoors and low-light environments. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor for smooth everyday performance and supports up to 16GB RAM with memory extension and up to 1TB expandable storage.

A 6000mAh battery powers the device, offering up to 23 hours of video playback and 106.9 hours of music playback. The 33W fast charging allows the phone to reach 50% in just 28 minutes, and 10W reverse charging lets users charge accessories or other devices.

A 33W charger is included in the box. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with features like Circle to Search with Google, Google Gemini integration, Call sync and Shared clipboard for Xiaomi devices.

The phone also has IP64 dust and water resistance and a 200% volume boost for better loudness outdoors.