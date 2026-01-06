Realme 16 Pro Series Launched In India Alongside Buds Air 8: Check Price, & Specifications

Realme has officially launched its new premium smartphone lineup in India with the debut of the Realme 16 Pro series. The lineup includes two models: the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Alongside the smartphones, the company has also introduced the Realme Buds Air 8. The new devices focus on premium design, powerful performance, advanced cameras, and long-term software support, making the Realme 16 Pro series a strong new entry in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price In India, Colours & Availability

The Realme 16 Pro series will be available in India through Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The phones are offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options, along with two India-exclusive finishes: Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple. The devices follow Realme’s new Urban Wild design language, developed with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 16 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 36,999.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 41,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,999. Along with the smartphones, Realme has also launched the Realme Buds Air 8 in India.

Realme 16 Pro Series Specifications & Features

Both smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a square camera module, paired with an LED flash. They use an aerospace-grade frame and come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colours, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G offers slimmer bezels, a 94% screen-to-body ratio, high touch sampling rate, advanced PWM dimming, and Netflix HDR support.

The Pro+ model is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro model runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor with vapour chamber cooling. Both phones run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and support LPDDR5x RAM, along with long-term software updates.

Camera features include a 200-megapixel primary sensor on both models, with the Pro+ adding a 50-megapixel periscope camera offering up to 10x zoom. Both phones support 4K video recording. Both devices pack a large 7,000mAh Titan battery.