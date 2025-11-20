Realme GT 8 Pro With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Check Price, And Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Realme has launched its new flagship phone, the GT 8 Pro, in India, and it comes with many upgrades over last year’s GT 7 Pro. The main highlight is Realme’s new partnership with Ricoh, a very famous camera brand. This phone is made for people who love street photography.

It also has a cool design where you can swap the camera module to change the look of the phone. With a strong Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and a huge 7,000mAh battery, the GT 8 Pro goes on sale on November 25.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price In India

The Realme GT 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The higher version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs 78,999. Realme is also giving Rs 5,000 bank offers, and early buyers will get a free set of camera modules.

There is also a special Dream Edition, made in partnership with the Aston Martin F1 team. This version costs Rs 79,999 and comes only in the 16GB/512GB option.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro specs include a large 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits brightness, which makes it easier to see outdoors.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It also has a very large 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber to keep the phone cool. For gaming, Realme added a special R1 gaming chip, and there is a Hyper Vision AI chip for better AI features.

On the back, the GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh-branded camera module. The main camera is 50 megapixels with anti-glare support and Ricoh GR photo modes.

There is also a 200-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone can shoot 4K 120fps videos with Dolby Vision. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel front camera.

The GT 8 Pro comes with a big 7,000mAh battery. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For protection, the phone has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust and water.

Realme is also giving different camera module designs, such as square, circular, and robot-style, along with Ricoh’s popular GR film modes like Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome.