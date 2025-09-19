Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPrimebook 2 Pro, 2 Max With MediaTek Helio G99 Launched: Check Price, & Specifications

Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max With MediaTek Helio G99 Launched: Check Price, & Specifications

Primebook has launched a new lineup of laptops running on Android 15, complete with a built-in AI assistant and PrimeCoding, for students and professionals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:47 PM (IST)

Primebook, India’s Android laptop brand, has launched two new laptops: Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max. These are said to be the company’s most advanced devices so far, built for students, freelancers, coders, and young professionals. Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0 (based on Android 15) and include AI-powered features such as a built-in assistant, global AI search, and PrimeCoding for beginners.

Primebook says this second-generation lineup offers faster performance, smoother multitasking, and better accessibility, all in the affordable under Rs 20,000 range. Both models are available online and on Primebook’s official website.

Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max Price In India

The Primebook 2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,990, while the Primebook 2 Max costs Rs 19,990. Shoppers can buy them through Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s website.

As part of the launch offer, customers get an extra Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders made directly on the brand’s official site. This makes the laptops more attractive for budget buyers looking for a mix of affordability and modern features.

Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max Specifications

Both laptops come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring smooth everyday use. The Primebook 2 Pro has 128GB storage and a 14.1-inch FHD display, while the Primebook 2 Max comes with 256GB storage and a larger 15.6-inch FHD display.

Key highlights include a 1440p HD webcam for clear video calls, dual stereo speakers, and noise-cancelling microphones for online meetings and classes. They also have a backlit keyboard for late-night work or study.

For connectivity, both models offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, multiple ports including USB-A and USB-C with fast charging, plus microSD card support up to 1TB. The laptops also feature a Kensington Lock slot for added security. Both are available in Chill Grey colour.

Primebook aims to give Indian users an affordable laptop option that is light, powerful, and easy to use. With Android-based PrimeOS, users can enjoy apps, multitasking, and AI tools without spending much.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore
Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget