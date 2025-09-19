Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max With MediaTek Helio G99 Launched: Check Price, & Specifications

Primebook, India’s Android laptop brand, has launched two new laptops: Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max. These are said to be the company’s most advanced devices so far, built for students, freelancers, coders, and young professionals. Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0 (based on Android 15) and include AI-powered features such as a built-in assistant, global AI search, and PrimeCoding for beginners.

Primebook says this second-generation lineup offers faster performance, smoother multitasking, and better accessibility, all in the affordable under Rs 20,000 range. Both models are available online and on Primebook’s official website.

Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max Price In India

The Primebook 2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,990, while the Primebook 2 Max costs Rs 19,990. Shoppers can buy them through Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s website.

As part of the launch offer, customers get an extra Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders made directly on the brand’s official site. This makes the laptops more attractive for budget buyers looking for a mix of affordability and modern features.

Primebook 2 Pro, 2 Max Specifications

Both laptops come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring smooth everyday use. The Primebook 2 Pro has 128GB storage and a 14.1-inch FHD display, while the Primebook 2 Max comes with 256GB storage and a larger 15.6-inch FHD display.

Key highlights include a 1440p HD webcam for clear video calls, dual stereo speakers, and noise-cancelling microphones for online meetings and classes. They also have a backlit keyboard for late-night work or study.

For connectivity, both models offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, multiple ports including USB-A and USB-C with fast charging, plus microSD card support up to 1TB. The laptops also feature a Kensington Lock slot for added security. Both are available in Chill Grey colour.

Primebook aims to give Indian users an affordable laptop option that is light, powerful, and easy to use. With Android-based PrimeOS, users can enjoy apps, multitasking, and AI tools without spending much.