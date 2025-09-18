Boat Chrome Endeavour Launched With Heart Rate Monitoring: Check Price, & Specifications

Boat has launched its first-ever AI-powered smartwatch, called the Chrome Endeavour, in India. The company says the device is designed for people looking to combine health tracking with lifestyle features. It comes with an AI Coach, activity summaries, and health monitoring tools built into the system. With this launch, Boat is entering the AI-driven wearable space, aiming to expand its presence beyond audio accessories. The smartwatch is now available for purchase both online and offline.

Boat Chrome Endeavour Price

The Boat Chrome Endeavour AI Health Smartwatch is available in two price ranges, depending on the strap design. The Active Black and Cherry Blossom variants are priced at Rs 3,299, while the Steel Black, Magnetic Blue, Fusion Blue, and Cocoa Brown versions are priced at Rs 3,799.

The smartwatch can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website, and select retail outlets across India.

Boat Chrome Endeavour Key Specifications

The Chrome Endeavour features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a glossy finish and is powered by the company’s S1 processor for smoother performance.

It supports AI-based functions, including a built-in AI Coach that offers guidance on workouts, personalised routines, and daily habit tracking.

The watch also provides morning summaries with sleep quality, upcoming tasks, and health data.

For fitness and health, it is equipped with sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, stress measurement, and sleep analysis.

It carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for outdoor activities. The device also includes auto activity detection and turn-by-turn navigation for users on the move.

Battery life is another highlight, with the company claiming up to 1.5 times better runtime compared to standard smartwatches. Customisation options are available through the Watch-face Studio, where users can design or choose animated watch faces.

With these features, the Chrome Endeavour positions itself as a smartwatch that blends health tracking, fitness coaching, and personalisation in a single device.