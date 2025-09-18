Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBoat Chrome Endeavour Launched With Heart Rate Monitoring: Check Price, & Specifications

Boat Chrome Endeavour Launched With Heart Rate Monitoring: Check Price, & Specifications

Boat's new Chrome Endeavour features an AI Coach that offers personalised workout routines and daily summaries to help you stay on track with your health goals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)

Boat has launched its first-ever AI-powered smartwatch, called the Chrome Endeavour, in India. The company says the device is designed for people looking to combine health tracking with lifestyle features. It comes with an AI Coach, activity summaries, and health monitoring tools built into the system. With this launch, Boat is entering the AI-driven wearable space, aiming to expand its presence beyond audio accessories. The smartwatch is now available for purchase both online and offline.

Boat Chrome Endeavour Price

The Boat Chrome Endeavour AI Health Smartwatch is available in two price ranges, depending on the strap design. The Active Black and Cherry Blossom variants are priced at Rs 3,299, while the Steel Black, Magnetic Blue, Fusion Blue, and Cocoa Brown versions are priced at Rs 3,799. 

The smartwatch can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website, and select retail outlets across India.

Boat Chrome Endeavour Key Specifications

The Chrome Endeavour features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a glossy finish and is powered by the company’s S1 processor for smoother performance. 

It supports AI-based functions, including a built-in AI Coach that offers guidance on workouts, personalised routines, and daily habit tracking. 

The watch also provides morning summaries with sleep quality, upcoming tasks, and health data.

For fitness and health, it is equipped with sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, stress measurement, and sleep analysis. 

It carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for outdoor activities. The device also includes auto activity detection and turn-by-turn navigation for users on the move.

Battery life is another highlight, with the company claiming up to 1.5 times better runtime compared to standard smartwatches. Customisation options are available through the Watch-face Studio, where users can design or choose animated watch faces.

With these features, the Chrome Endeavour positions itself as a smartwatch that blends health tracking, fitness coaching, and personalisation in a single device.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget