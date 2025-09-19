Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is back, starting September 23 for everyone, while Prime members enjoy 24-hour early access. This year, Amazon is teasing some major discounts on flagship smartphones, including Samsung and OnePlus models. Among the highlights, the Samsung S24 Ultra is expected to see a notable price drop. With prices looking very promising, this sale could be the perfect chance to upgrade your smartphone at a steal.

Samsung S24 Ultra

MRP: Rs 1,34,999| Sale Price: Rs 71,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device sports a 200MP wide camera, a 50MP 5X periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and holds a 5000 mAh battery. The device also includes a built-in S Pen, Knox protection, and Samsung Wallet.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

MRP: Rs 20,999| Sale Price: Rs 16,998

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2100 nits peak brightness. It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and reverse charging support. The phone features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, dual stereo speakers, and runs on OxygenOS 14 with AI tools like Smart Cutout and Battery Health Engine.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

MRP: Rs 22,999| Sale Price: Rs 13,999

The Samsung M36 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster and slimmer bezels. It features a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro, plus a 13MP front camera with 4K video recording. Powered by a 4nm octa-core processor, it packs a long-lasting 2-day battery, fast charging, Android 15 with One UI 7.0, Knox Security, and Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

MRP: Rs 42,999| Sale Price: 23,999

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster, and a premium metal frame. It comes with AI tools like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Image Remaster.

Powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The device includes Gorilla Glass Victus+, an IP67 rating, Samsung Knox security, and 4 OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

MRP: Rs 1,64,999| Sale Price: Rs 1,10,999

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 features a large foldable display, a slim FlexHinge design, and durability with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP48 water resistance. It includes Google Gemini AI support, a 50MP wide-angle camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 4400mAh battery. The device also offers improved gaming with Vision Booster brightness and enhanced performance for everyday use.

Amazon is set to reveal all discounted prices during its Great Indian Festival Sale. Shoppers are advised to keep their payment details ready, as popular products may run out of stock quickly once the sale begins.