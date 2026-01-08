Poco M8 5G Launched In India With Slim Design, & AMOLED Display: Check Price, & Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Poco has officially launched the Poco M8 5G smartphone in India, keeping its earlier promise. The phone focuses on a premium screen, strong performance, and long-term software support while staying in the mid-range price segment. It comes with a slim design, a bright AMOLED display, a capable Snapdragon processor, and a large battery with fast charging.

Poco is clearly targeting users who want a stylish 5G phone with durability, smooth performance, and future-ready updates without spending too much.

Poco M8 5G Price In India & Availability

The Poco M8 5G is available in Carbon Black, Frost Silver, and Glacial Blue colour options. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs 19,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 21,999.

With bank offers and launch-day discounts, the effective starting price goes down to Rs 15,999. This pricing makes the Poco M8 5G a strong option for users looking for a bright AMOLED display, solid performance, durable build, and long software support in the mid-range smartphone category.

Poco M8 5G Specifications & Features

The Poco M8 5G features a large 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming feel smooth. The screen supports up to 3200 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colours, and high-frequency PWM dimming, which helps with eye comfort. Despite the big display, the phone maintains a slim 7.35mm body.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Users can also expand storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 and promises 4 years of Android updates along with 6 years of security patches.

For photography, the Poco M8 5G offers a 50MP rear camera that can record videos up to 4K at 30fps. On the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an infrared sensor.

The phone is built to handle tough conditions with IP65 and IP66 dust and splash resistance ratings, along with military-grade durability. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5520mAh silicon carbon battery with 45W fast charging, and a charger is included in the box.