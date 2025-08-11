Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyTop 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 (August 2025): Infinix Smart 9, Poco C75, More Budget Stars

Top Smartphones Under 10000: Big batteries, smooth displays, and capable cameras. From Ai+ Nova 5G to Infinix Smart 9 HD, here are five budget picks worth your attention.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

Best Smartphones Under 10000: The sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category in India is no longer about making compromises. July 2025 has brought a wave of affordable devices that deliver features once found only in mid-range or even premium models: from 5G support and large batteries to smooth displays and capable cameras.

Here’s the lineup worth your attention this month.

POCO C75 5G: Big Battery, Big Value

POCO C75 5G (Aqua Bliss, 64 GB)

Price: Rs 7,999

A great choice for endurance seekers, the POCO C75 5G packs the biggest battery in this roundup, 5,160mAh, along with a 6.88-inch HD+ display. Powered by the 4s Gen 2 5G chipset, it’s ready for multitasking and casual gaming.

The 50MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter make it a balanced option for everyday photography.

Infinix Smart 9 HD: Style Meets Everyday Utility

Infinix SMART 9 HD (Mint Green, 64 GB)

Price: Rs 6,699

The Infinix Smart 9 HD stands out with its Mint Green finish while keeping practicality in check. Equipped with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 6.7-inch HD+ display, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G50 processor.

The 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras cater to casual photography, and its 5,000mAh battery ensures dependable day-to-day performance.

Ai+ Nova: Premium Touch at an Affordable Tag

Ai+ Nova 5G (Green, 128 GB)

Price: Rs 7,999

Leading the value race, the Ai+ Nova 5G comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6.745-inch HD+ display. Its Unisoc T8200 processor delivers an AnTuTu score above 510K, while dual SIM 5G ensures rapid internet speeds.

Photography is handled by a 50MP AI rear camera, and the 120Hz refresh rate offers fluid visuals. Preloaded with Android 15 and nxtQ UI, the device aims to “offer improved speed, personalisation, and built-in privacy features to safeguard your data in place.”

Samsung Galaxy F06: Brand Trust Meets Practical Features

SAMSUNG Galaxy F06 5G (Lit Violet, 128 GB)

Price: Rs 9,199

Samsung’s Galaxy F06 5G combines trusted branding with future-ready hardware. It includes 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1.5TB), and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip powers the device, while its dual rear cameras (50MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera deliver consistent results. Samsung points to its “advanced fingerprint tech” and “noise-eliminating audio experience” as extra perks.

Redmi A3X: Simple Yet Dependable

REDMI A3X (Olive Green, 64 GB)

Price: Rs 6,199

For those who need a straightforward device, the Redmi A3X offers 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a 6.71-inch HD+ display. Its 5,000mAh battery promises long-lasting performance, while the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras cover daily photography needs.

This is a sensible pick for first-time smartphone buyers or as a secondary device.

With these five devices, the budget smartphone space in 2025 shows that affordability no longer means sacrificing quality; it’s about making smart, feature-rich choices without breaking the bank.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
