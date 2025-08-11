Best Smartphones Under 10000: The sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category in India is no longer about making compromises. July 2025 has brought a wave of affordable devices that deliver features once found only in mid-range or even premium models: from 5G support and large batteries to smooth displays and capable cameras.

Here’s the lineup worth your attention this month.

POCO C75 5G: Big Battery, Big Value

Price: Rs 7,999

A great choice for endurance seekers, the POCO C75 5G packs the biggest battery in this roundup, 5,160mAh, along with a 6.88-inch HD+ display. Powered by the 4s Gen 2 5G chipset, it’s ready for multitasking and casual gaming.

The 50MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter make it a balanced option for everyday photography.

Infinix Smart 9 HD: Style Meets Everyday Utility

Price: Rs 6,699

The Infinix Smart 9 HD stands out with its Mint Green finish while keeping practicality in check. Equipped with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 6.7-inch HD+ display, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G50 processor.

The 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras cater to casual photography, and its 5,000mAh battery ensures dependable day-to-day performance.

Ai+ Nova: Premium Touch at an Affordable Tag

Price: Rs 7,999

Leading the value race, the Ai+ Nova 5G comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6.745-inch HD+ display. Its Unisoc T8200 processor delivers an AnTuTu score above 510K, while dual SIM 5G ensures rapid internet speeds.

Photography is handled by a 50MP AI rear camera, and the 120Hz refresh rate offers fluid visuals. Preloaded with Android 15 and nxtQ UI, the device aims to “offer improved speed, personalisation, and built-in privacy features to safeguard your data in place.”

Samsung Galaxy F06: Brand Trust Meets Practical Features

Price: Rs 9,199

Samsung’s Galaxy F06 5G combines trusted branding with future-ready hardware. It includes 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1.5TB), and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip powers the device, while its dual rear cameras (50MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera deliver consistent results. Samsung points to its “advanced fingerprint tech” and “noise-eliminating audio experience” as extra perks.

Redmi A3X: Simple Yet Dependable

Price: Rs 6,199

For those who need a straightforward device, the Redmi A3X offers 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a 6.71-inch HD+ display. Its 5,000mAh battery promises long-lasting performance, while the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras cover daily photography needs.

This is a sensible pick for first-time smartphone buyers or as a secondary device.

With these five devices, the budget smartphone space in 2025 shows that affordability no longer means sacrificing quality; it’s about making smart, feature-rich choices without breaking the bank.