Pluribus Looks Like A Show About AI, But Vince Gilligan Says He Actually Hates AI

Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has a new show called “Pluribus.” Some people think the show is a message about artificial intelligence, because the story is about people becoming part of one shared mind. But Gilligan says he did not plan it that way.

He wrote the idea years before tools like ChatGPT existed. Even so, he has strong feelings about AI today. He says he does not trust it, and he believes AI does not create real ideas. He thinks big tech companies are using AI mainly to make money.

Vince Gilligan Talks About AI In “Pluribus”

Gilligan says he does not want to tell viewers what the show is “supposed to mean.” He wants people to watch it and decide for themselves, as reported by Variety..

But many viewers still compare “Pluribus” to AI because the show has a world where almost everyone shares the same mind and thinks the same way. In the show, only a few people are left who think differently.

This makes some viewers think of how AI systems collect information from millions of people and then use it all together.

Gilligan says he did not plan this connection, but he understands why people see it that way. He believes viewers can find their own meaning in the story.

Why Vince Gilligan Doesn’t Trust AI

Gilligan has very strong opinions about artificial intelligence. He says AI copies human work instead of creating something truly new. He calls AI “a very big and very expensive copying machine.”

He also says that the people creating AI are very rich and want to become even richer. He worries that they do not care how AI may hurt artists and real creative work.

Gilligan also says that if AI ever becomes truly self-aware, then we would have to ask deep questions.

Would that new intelligence have feelings? Would it have rights? Gilligan thinks art feels powerful because it comes from real human experiences, and he believes that still matters.