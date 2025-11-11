Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPluribus Looks Like A Show About AI, But Vince Gilligan Says He Actually Hates AI

Pluribus Looks Like A Show About AI, But Vince Gilligan Says He Actually Hates AI

Pluribus tells a story about people who share one mind, and fans are comparing it to how AI collects data from everyone. Vince Gilligan says AI is growing, but real art still needs a human touch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has a new show called “Pluribus.” Some people think the show is a message about artificial intelligence, because the story is about people becoming part of one shared mind. But Gilligan says he did not plan it that way. 

He wrote the idea years before tools like ChatGPT existed. Even so, he has strong feelings about AI today. He says he does not trust it, and he believes AI does not create real ideas. He thinks big tech companies are using AI mainly to make money.

Vince Gilligan Talks About AI In “Pluribus”

Gilligan says he does not want to tell viewers what the show is “supposed to mean.” He wants people to watch it and decide for themselves, as reported by Variety.. 

But many viewers still compare “Pluribus” to AI because the show has a world where almost everyone shares the same mind and thinks the same way. In the show, only a few people are left who think differently. 

This makes some viewers think of how AI systems collect information from millions of people and then use it all together. 

Gilligan says he did not plan this connection, but he understands why people see it that way. He believes viewers can find their own meaning in the story.

Why Vince Gilligan Doesn’t Trust AI

Gilligan has very strong opinions about artificial intelligence. He says AI copies human work instead of creating something truly new. He calls AI “a very big and very expensive copying machine.” 

He also says that the people creating AI are very rich and want to become even richer. He worries that they do not care how AI may hurt artists and real creative work. 

Gilligan also says that if AI ever becomes truly self-aware, then we would have to ask deep questions. 

Would that new intelligence have feelings? Would it have rights? Gilligan thinks art feels powerful because it comes from real human experiences, and he believes that still matters.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget