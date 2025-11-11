Meta Sued Over Using Adult Films To Train AI, $359 Million At Stake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two adult film companies, Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media, have taken Meta to court. They filed a case in California where they claimed that Meta downloaded 2,396 of their adult movies from BitTorrent without permission. They believe Meta used these movies to train its AI tools, such as Meta Movie Gen and LLaMA.

As reported by Torrent Freak, the companies say this is illegal and harms their business. They also fear that Meta’s AI could later create similar adult films at a lower cost. If Meta is found guilty, the fine could be up to $359 million.

Meta Copyright Lawsuit: What The Companies Are Claiming

The companies say that Meta not only downloaded the movies. They say Meta also shared the movies again on BitTorrent. BitTorrent works by trading files with others.

If you share more, your download becomes faster. The companies claim Meta did this to save time and get the movies faster, instead of paying for them legally.

They also say Meta tried to hide what it was doing. According to them, Meta used special IP addresses that did not clearly show they belonged to Meta. These are called “off-infra” IP addresses. The companies used their tracking software, VXN Scan, to follow the downloads.

They say the software showed that Meta’s network was involved. The complaint also mentions that one Facebook employee used a home internet connection to download and share the movies as well.

What Could Happen Next In Meta Copyright Lawsuit

The companies are asking for a jury trial, which means a group of regular people will listen to the case and decide what is true. They want Meta to pay statutory damages.

This means the punishment money is already set by law. For willful copyright infringement, the amount can be $150,000 per movie. Since 2,396 movies are involved, this could total $359 million.

Meta has not replied to the lawsuit yet. None of the claims is proven. In the past, Strike 3 has often settled cases outside of court.

So, it is possible this case might also be settled quietly. For now, everyone is waiting to see how Meta responds.