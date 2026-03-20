Hackers Found A New Way Into Your Android Phone, And It Starts With One App Download

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A new Android malware called Perseus has been discovered, and it is capable of stealing sensitive data from smartphones. From bank OTPs and passwords to financial information, this malware can access a wide range of personal details stored on a device. In some cases, it can even take complete control of the phone.

Here is everything you need to know about how Perseus works and what you can do to stay safe.

What Can the Perseus Malware Do To Your Phone?

Perseus is based on two older malware variants, Cerberus and Phoenix, but is considered more dangerous than its predecessors. Cyber hackers can use it to specifically target any mobile user and gain access to their data without much difficulty.

The malware can take real-time screenshots, simulate taps on the screen, and open apps on the infected device. It can also activate a black screen overlay, which prevents users from seeing anything on their phone.

While most malware focuses on stealing login credentials, Perseus goes a step further. It can also copy content from notes apps, giving it access to personal information that users typically do not consider at risk.

Perseus can steal data from several note-taking apps, including Google Keep, Xiaomi Notes, Samsung Notes, ColorNote, Notepad Notes, and Evernote - Note Organiser. It scans the content of these apps quietly, without the user's knowledge.

How Can You Protect Your Phone From Perseus?

The primary way Perseus is spreading is through apps that present themselves as IPTV services. These apps are not available on the Google Play Store and are installed through third-party sources, which makes them harder to detect.

To stay protected, avoid downloading apps from outside official app stores. Stick to platforms like the Google Play Store for all your app downloads.

It is also important to keep your smartphone's operating system updated at all times, as updates often include security patches that help guard against threats like Perseus.