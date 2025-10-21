Will Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Remain Only In China? Here’s Everything We Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWill Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Remain Only In China? Here’s Everything We Know

Oppo’s Reno 15 series is set for a global launch on October 28, but the Pro Max model will remain exclusive to China, leaving Reno 15 and 15 Pro for international buyers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Oppo has just launched its Find X9 series in China, and the global launch is set for October 28. After this, the next Oppo phones are likely to come from the Reno series. This year’s Reno 15 series was expected to have three models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max. But a recent leak from X user Yogesh Brar suggests Oppo may have changed its global plans. 

The Reno 15 Pro Max will now stay exclusive to China, while the global release will include only the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Price & Availability

Oppo has not revealed global pricing yet. For now, only the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are expected to be sold internationally. 

The top-end Reno 15 Pro Max will launch in China, likely before the end of this year. The phones are expected to reach stores in October for global buyers.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications 

The Reno 15 Pro Max focuses heavily on cameras. It is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP Samsung HP5 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to be 50MP. 

The phone may include Oppo’s Lumo imaging technology for better photos and videos, with advanced AI features for low-light and portrait shots. 

It will feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The device is likely powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset and runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16. 

Other features may include a 6,500mAh battery, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and a sleek glass-metal body for a premium feel.

Despite the change in the global launch plan, the Reno 15 Pro Max is still expected to debut in China this year, while international buyers will have the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro to choose from.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
