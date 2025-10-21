Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S26 draws closer, leaks are coming in non-stop. Earlier reports suggested there might be no base model and that the camera would remain the same, but today’s leak could challenge that. A video posted on the YouTube channel Tech Talk TV seems to know quite a bit about Samsung’s upcoming series.

From confusion around the base model to the new and improved display on the S26 Ultra, here are the latest rumours to spark some conversation with your friends.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Get 10-Bit Display.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use Samsung’s new M14 OLED panel. This display is said to offer higher brightness, more accurate colours, and better battery efficiency.

The big change could be support for 10-bit colour, which can show over a billion colours, compared to 16 million on 8-bit panels.

This would make gradients smoother and colours more precise, especially for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

The display may also include a new privacy feature and other improvements, giving users a better viewing experience for videos and apps.

What’s New For The Samsung S26 Base Model?

Leaks indicate that the base Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus might see upgrades to their cameras, including a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens.

Earlier rumours suggested Samsung could rename the base model to S26 Pro and cancel the S26 Plus or even introduce an S26 Edge. The latest information points to a possible return to the usual lineup: S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

There’s also talk of a possible launch delay as Samsung finalises these changes, though the Ultra model seems ready.

For now, none of these details has been confirmed by Samsung. See these as early leaks and take them with a pinch of salt.

If you want to know more about Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, we’ve got you covered with regular updates, so stay tuned.