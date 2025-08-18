In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Fittr Hart X2 Smart Ring Review: While smartwatches are basically mini-phones on your wrist, smart rings promise the opposite: quiet, discreet fitness tracking without constant buzzes or flashy screens. They’re like a critically acclaimed Vikrant Massey movie. Not too flashy, but you know there's enough substance to win National Film Awards.

When it came to reviewing Fittr's redux of its original Hart ring, we brought in GennieGPT to drool over the shiny titanium shell and endless health metrics, while I actually lived with the Fittr Hart X2 for nearly three weeks. Let’s see who wins this round: the data-driven bot or the human reviewer.

Fittr Hart X2 Smart Ring Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Lightweight, comfortable, and scratch-resistant titanium design

Solid week-long battery life with a handy charging case

Excellent sleep tracking with genuinely useful insights

Water-resistant up to 5ATM (yes, you can swim with it)

What Doesn't:

Stress and skin temperature tracking felt off

Pricey at Rs 19,499

No display (which is the point, but still a tradeoff, espcially with certain rivals on scene)

A Ring That Doesn’t Just Bling

Titanium? Check. Sensors? Check. All-Around Accuracy? Well...

✨ GennieGPT: Titanium shell! Scratch-resistant coating! 5ATM water resistance! And it comes in black, silver, or gold! Talk about fashion meeting function!

Shayak: True, Gennie. It’s subtle and feels premium without shouting 'I'm a gadget.'

Black looks best if you want stealth mode, and the Gun Metal shine on the body is a beautiful upgrade over the first Hart Ring's matte body. The fit matters, though, you’ll need to size it properly (which you can do via test kits that you can have sent to your home).

Once on, it disappears into your daily routine in a way no smartwatch ever could. And I do appreciate that pointy design, which not only helps me fix the ring sensors towards the bottom of my fingers, but also makes the ring stand apart from rivals. Glad to see Fittr deciding to stick to its OG design.

✨ GennieGPT: Heart rate! HRV! SpO₂! VO₂ Max! Steps, calories, energy expenditure, skin temperature! This is like strapping a whole hospital lab to your finger!

Shayak: Whoa, calm down, Gennie! Stop acting like one of those Saiyaara movie-wooers.

Yes, the Hart X2 is stacked with sensors. And the basics: heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, are impressive and consistent.

I loved the detailed sleep breakdown (light, REM, deep), plus nudges to improve. And the Hart app syncs pretty fast, too, much faster than the previous-generation wearable.

But the stress and skin temperature tracking? Not so much. Let’s just say it thought I was stressed while sipping coffee and browsing memes. The notifications are a bit wonky at times, but not always.

However, the overall step counter responds well and is pretty efficient in tracking your movement, nearly as efficient as any premium smartwatch.

Small But Mighty

✨ GennieGPT: The Fittr Hart app! Bluetooth 5.0! 15 days offline storage! Seamless sync! So smooth!

Shayak: For once, I agree with you, Gennie. The app is clean, well laid out, and gives meaningful insights rather than raw numbers.

Want to know if you’re recovering well from workouts? Or if you’re overdoing steps? It tells you, minus the fluff. Just don’t forget to log your food if you want calorie intake vs burn comparisons.

✨ GennieGPT: Up to 8 days of battery life! A case that recharges it twice! Quick charging speeds! Efficiency overload!

Shayak: Pretty close, Gennie. Realistically, I got about 7 days per charge, just like the first Hart ring. The inbuild battery within the case, which I did appreciate, could reliably give me one full recharge at best. Still, that’s leagues better than charging a smartwatch every other day.

Fittr Hart X2 Smart Ring Review: Final Verdict

The wearables market is changing rapidly. In terms of popularity, everyone from Hrithik Roshan to Lewis Hamilton is being spotted wearing smart rings. Even agencies like IDC are agreeing that smart rings and smart glasses are expected to drive double-digit growth in the future. And personally, I have sworn never to go back to smartwatches ever again, simply because I don't need them anymore.

So, despite Fittr Hart being one of the first movers in homegrown wearables, the X2 ring now has some serious, cheaper contenders. The very first one that comes to mind is the Pebble Halo, which, at an astonishing price of under Rs 4,000, is bringing in an LED display on the ring as well as pinch and squeeze gestures to control phone operations.

So, what are you getting out of your Rs 19,499 for the Hart X2 ring? For starters, a more reliable data gatherer. What made me disappointed in Pebble Halo was the lack of accuracy in steps taken or workouts completed. The X2 is much more capable in that segment.

The X2 also looks good. I do appreciate the gorgeous metal finish. The Titanium i,s never irritating on the skin, and is indeed a conversation starter at parties. And with an earbuds-like case that actually charges the device, I can see how Fittr is taking several steps in the right direction. The Galaxy Ring destination is still a few uphill rounds away, but that's the thing about workouts, you gotta keep at it!

The Fittr Hart X2 feels like the strong, silent type in the wearables world: light on show, heavy on substance. It nails comfort, sleep tracking, and battery life while keeping distractions away.

If you’re serious about fitness and want a tracker that vanishes into your lifestyle, the Hart X2 is a solid (if slightly pricey) companion.

Should You Buy It?