In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Nikon Z5 II Review: The Nikon Z5 II steps in as the long-awaited refresh of Nikon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless, aiming to balance affordability with serious shutter muscles. Sitting below the Z6 II and Z7 II, the Z5 II looks like a compelling first pick (or even an upgrade, depending on what you've been using) for hobbyists and even semi-pros who want Nikon’s mirrorless ecosystem without spending Z8 money, at least on paper. But how does it hold up when the shutter goes off and your subject blinks their eyes? Let's find out.

Nikon Z5 II Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

5-axis IBIS brings superb stability

3,000-nit EVF, and a fully articulated high-res screen

Strong autofocus

What Doesn't:

4K 60p gets a 1.5× crop and not the fastest read-out

Battery’s only ~330 shots; bring backup or a battery grip

Subject detection sometimes “thinks” it knows better than you

Fast, Bright (One Minor Compromise)

✨ GennieGPT: Ergonomic, magnesium alloy body, mode dial with three custom slots, front buttons, joystick — it’s like a cockpit designed by a pro!

Shayak: Sure, it feels like your favourite workout glove: deep grip, all-weather sealing, solid. But the Picture Control button to quickly switch your colour mode? Nice idea. Placed where your pinky has to go on a safari to reach.

I also found the quick filter button to be a nice touch, great for vloggers and those who have a taste for the 'Gram.

But, no sensor to prevent the screen from blacking out at waist-level? Come on, Nikon, auto-tilt might save more than just screenshots.

✨ GennieGPT: 3000-nit EVF, brighter than most competing models — sunshine doesn’t stand a chance!

Shayak: Totally agree. It’s like wearing sunglasses to viewfinder mode, but even better.

And that flip-out, articulated screen? Vlogging that selfie sunset? It’s got your back. Literally. Just don't accidentally block it with your palm in tight spaces.

More Stable Than Most's Future

✨ GennieGPT: 5-axis IBIS up to 7.5 stops — tripods are for tourists!

Shayak: We agree again, Gennie, and it's honestly making me nervous now! We never agreed THIS much during our phone reviews.

That stabilisation is freaky good. Handheld twilight shots without turning into a jelly. The 24.5 MP BSI CMOS sensor is tried and trusted, giving great detail and respectable high ISO performance. Just don’t expect DSLR-like night magic. This sensor isn’t the fastest kid on the playground.

✨ GennieGPT: 3.5× faster AF, -10 EV, 3D tracking, recognises nine subject types: people, birds, vehicles, probably your socks too!

Shayak: Yes and no.

Focus is snappy, and low-light AF is improved. The subject detection is impressive on paper (people, pets, birds, you name it), though sometimes it decides the nearby lamppost is your star. And the 14 fps burst (11 fps in RAW) is welcome, just don’t blink.

✨ GennieGPT: 4K up to 60p and 1080p at 120fps slow-mo. Plus 10-bit N-Log and N-Raw — cinema mode unlocked!

Shayak: It’s a powerful video package, no doubt. But full-width 4K at 30p, 60p crops, read-out speed issues... hello rolling shutter!

N-Log/N-Raw are lovely, but editing support is still catching up. Stabilisation helps, but expect some crop by the time you turn IBIS and e-stabilisation on.

Slots For Days

✨ GennieGPT: Dual UHS-II slots, headphone/mic jacks, USB-C, HDMI—Nikon didn’t pinch ports!

Shayak: Yep, plug-n-play heaven. No single-slot frustration here. You can FEED this camera, and you’ll need it, given buffer and backups.

✨ GennieGPT: 330 shots with EN-EL15c battery, handles like a champ!

Shayak: That’s fine for a shoot, but not for marathon sessions.

Bring a grip or power bank, I'd say. Nikon’s grip doubles down on battery and lets you hot-swap, which I appreciate. Nikon being practical over theoretical, always.

✨ GennieGPT: Classic Nikon colour: punchy, vibrant, detail-packed. Plus in-camera HLG HDR/10-bit HEIF.

Shayak: Exactly, JPEGs are bold; noise reduction smoothens but stays respectable.

The HDR stuff is easy and pleasant, but if you’re used to fancy LUTs from Panasonic or custom colour workflows, this is narrower, but fine for most shooters.

Nikon Z5 II Review: Final Verdict

The Nikon Z5 II offers solid value in the full-frame mirrorless world. It’s no speed demon, but it’s a grounded, capable all-rounder that punches above its Rs 1,49,995 price (body only), whether you’re shooting stills, video, landscapes, wildlife, or weekend weddings.

Should You Buy It?