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English NewsTechnologyOpenAI's Newest GPT 5.6 Model Is Off Limits For Non-US Users

OpenAI's Newest GPT 5.6 Model Is Off Limits For Non-US Users

OpenAI says it isn't comfortable with what it just agreed to, but did it anyway. Here's what that means for everyone waiting on the other side of the border.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • OpenAI launched new AI models in US preview.
  • Government expressed national security concerns over advanced AI.
  • Anthropic shut models down, refusing government access demands.
  • OpenAI complied with preview request, despite discomfort expressed.

OpenAI rolled out a U.S.-only preview of its newest AI model series on Friday, giving a small group of trusted partners early access at the direct request of the U.S. government. The move comes just two weeks after the White House surprised Silicon Valley by ordering Anthropic to cut off all foreign nationals from its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models over national security concerns, a directive Anthropic said it could not safely follow and responded to by shutting down access entirely.

Why Are AI Models Facing New Government Scrutiny?

The latest models from top AI firms, including Anthropic's Mythos series and OpenAI's new GPT-5.6, have raised concerns due to their reported ability to spot software vulnerabilities, the kind of coding weaknesses hackers often exploit. 

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order creating a voluntary federal review process for checking national security risks in advanced AI models before they hit the market. So far, the White House hasn't shared many details on how this review will actually work, including which models will be subject to it and how compliance will be enforced.

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The move is notable given the administration's broader stance favouring lighter AI regulation, even as it has worked to stop individual states from setting their own AI rules. Anthropic's case, in particular, has drawn criticism over alleged government overreach. OpenAI also said it wasn't entirely comfortable with the process this time around, but complied anyway. 

"We don't believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default," the company said in a blog post. "It keeps the best tools from users, developers, enterprises, cyber defenders, and global partners who need them."

What Models Did OpenAI Just Release?

The GPT-5.6 lineup includes three models: Sol, the new flagship; Terra, built for everyday business use; and Luna, a faster, budget-friendly option. OpenAI said Terra will eventually be priced at half the cost of its predecessor, GPT-5.5, as competition with Anthropic and Google heats up. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra Launch Date Leaked With A Stinging Price Hike

Notably, Anthropic's earlier dispute with the Pentagon, after it refused to allow its tech to be used for surveillance or autonomous weapons, is still being fought out in court. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have filed confidential paperwork for IPOs, each eyeing valuations near $1 trillion.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did OpenAI release a U.S.-only preview of its new AI models?

OpenAI rolled out the U.S.-only preview of its newest AI model series at the direct request of the U.S. government. This gave a small group of trusted partners early access.

What led to the new government scrutiny of AI models?

The latest AI models, including OpenAI's GPT-5.6, raised concerns due to their reported ability to spot software vulnerabilities. These are coding weaknesses often exploited by hackers.

What models are part of OpenAI's new GPT-5.6 lineup?

The GPT-5.6 lineup includes Sol, the new flagship model; Terra, built for everyday business use; and Luna, a faster, budget-friendly option. Terra will eventually be half the cost of GPT-5.5.

How did Anthropic react to the White House's directive concerning its models?

The White House ordered Anthropic to cut off foreign nationals from its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. Anthropic shut down access entirely, stating it could not safely follow the directive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI ChatGPT TECHNOLOGY
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