Disney's $1 Billion AI Deal Is Dead: Here's What Happened After OpenAI Shut Down Sora

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OpenAI has shut down Sora, its AI video generation app, just months after Disney signed a major licensing deal tied to the tool. The app, which launched as a standalone product in September 2025 and briefly topped Apple's App Store charts, is being discontinued as OpenAI shifts its focus toward enterprise tools, coding products, and what it describes as AGI deployment.

The shutdown has left Disney in a difficult spot, with a planned $1 billion equity investment now off the table and the company in search of a new AI video partner.

How Did Disney Find Out About The Sora Shutdown?

According to Reuters, Disney and OpenAI teams were actively working together on a Sora-linked project as recently as Monday evening. Just 30 minutes after that meeting ended, Disney's team was informed that OpenAI was discontinuing the tool entirely. One person familiar with the matter described it as "a big rug-pull."

The December 2025 deal between the two companies had given OpenAI access to more than 200 Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Yoda, Iron Man, and Simba, for use inside Sora.

The $1 billion investment Disney announced as part of that deal never actually closed, and no money changed hands. Disney will now look elsewhere, with Google emerging as the dominant player left in the AI video space after largely staying out of Hollywood IP deals.

What Did OpenAI Say About Discontinuing Sora?

OpenAI's Sora team posted a message on X: "We're saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you.

What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We'll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work."

CEO Sam Altman told staff that the Sora team would pivot toward robotics and longer-horizon research. The Wall Street Journal reported that some OpenAI staffers on the Sora team only learned of the shutdown a day after the company published a blog post titled "Creating with Sora safely."

Fidji Simo's title also shifted from CEO of Applications to CEO of AGI Deployment. OpenAI is consolidating its ChatGPT desktop app, coding tool Codex, and browser into a single app, and is considering a potential IPO as early as Q4 this year.

Disney, for its part, has not stepped back from AI entirely. Its official statement read: "As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI's decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere.

We appreciate the constructive collaboration between our teams and what we learned from it, and we will continue to engage with AI platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators."

New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, who took over just last week following Bob Iger's exit, now has to find a new AI partner.

D'Amaro had flagged "immersive, interactive, and personal" experiences as a priority in his opening memo to staff, a vision the Sora deal was meant to support.