Sam Altman Announces OpenAI's India Push With New Office In Delhi And Local Hiring

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OpenAI on Friday said that it plans to establish its first office in India later this year, marking a major step in the company’s global expansion strategy. The move comes as India emerges as the second-largest market for ChatGPT after the United States and one of its fastest-growing user bases.

The AI company confirmed that it has formally set up an entity in India and begun hiring a local team, reported PTI. This development, OpenAI said, is aligned with the government’s IndiaAI Mission and underlines its intent to create AI solutions “for India, with India.”

India’s AI Ecosystem Shows Unprecedented Growth

According to OpenAI, India has witnessed a fourfold rise in weekly active ChatGPT users over the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer communities on its platform and hosts the largest student population using ChatGPT globally.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “India has all ingredients to become a global AI leader — amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission.” Altman added, “Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.”

Local Presence to Boost Partnerships and Innovation

The upcoming office in New Delhi will enable OpenAI to work more closely with governments, businesses, developers, and educational institutions. The local team will focus on creating features tailored to Indian needs, expanding language capabilities, and ensuring affordability and accessibility of AI tools.

In recent months, OpenAI has launched several India-focused initiatives, including ChatGPT Go, OpenAI Academy, and improved Indic language support. These efforts aim to bridge gaps in digital access and equip professionals, students, and enterprises with AI-driven capabilities.

Government and Industry Welcome the Move

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, welcomed the announcement, noting that OpenAI’s decision reflects India’s growing digital leadership. “As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the country is building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI. We welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” he said.

Currently, Indian companies and institutions are already leveraging OpenAI tools for diverse applications, from agricultural innovation to streamlined recruitment and governance solutions.

OpenAI also revealed plans to host its first Education Summit in India this month, followed by its inaugural Developer Day later this year, which will bring together startups and tech leaders shaping the nation’s AI future. Recruitment for the India office is underway, with further details on operations expected in the coming months.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
AI OpenAI OpenAI CEO Sam Altman OpenAI In India
