India’s largest fantasy sports platform, Dream11, is preparing for a dramatic overhaul of its business model. Entrackr reported, based on source inputs, that its parent firm, Dream Sports, will discontinue real money gaming (RMG) operations after Parliament approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The decision, reportedly communicated to employees in an internal town hall on August 20, marks a major turning point for the company, given that RMG has been responsible for well over half its annual revenues.

Employees Brace For Layoffs

The sudden shift is unlikely to come without fallout. One source cited by Entrackr revealed that the closure of RMG would have a ripple effect, triggering severe cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs, as the RMG business employed the majority of the firm’s workforce.

Staff across multiple divisions now await clarity as the company charts its new path.

Pushing Into Safer Bets

Dream11 is now expected to concentrate on non-RMG products. Offerings like Sportz Drip and FanCode are being seen as future growth drivers, while global sports media assets such as Willow TV and Cricbuzz could become central pillars of expansion. The company is also believed to be exploring game formats for overseas markets, echoing strategies pursued by rivals like Mobile Premier League (MPL).

The firm is also reportedly likely to explore new game formats for overseas markets, similar to the strategy adopted by Mobile Premier League (MPL), another source was quoted as saying.

Government’s Hard Line On Money Games

The trigger for Dream11’s retreat is the new legislation passed by both Houses of Parliament in August. Introduced by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, the law permits skill-based online gaming but categorically outlaws any activity involving monetary stakes.

“There is addiction. The family's savings are lost. It is estimated that 45 crore people have fallen victim to it. More than Rs 20,000 crore of our middle-class families' hard-earned money has been destroyed,” Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha while defending the ban.

The law also prohibits advertising related to money games and restricts banks from processing payments linked to them, effectively dismantling the sector.

Industry At Crossroads

Dream11’s exit from RMG reflects the sweeping implications of the new policy. As the biggest player in India’s online gaming ecosystem, its shift could signal a broader realignment across the industry, with companies racing to diversify into content, sports tech, and international markets.