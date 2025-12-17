OnePlus 15R & Pad Go 2 Set To Launch Today: Here’s Where & How To Watch The Livestream

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus is getting ready to show off two new products today. The Chinese tech company will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone and OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet at an event happening in Bengaluru, India. This event, called Rise as One, will stream live on YouTube for viewers worldwide. The company announced the viewing details on December 16, giving fans less than 24 hours to mark their calendars.

The launch also celebrates OnePlus completing 12 years in the technology market.

OnePlus 15R Launch Event Streaming Time & Platform

The Rise as One event will broadcast live on OnePlus India's YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the livestream today at 7 PM IST. OnePlus has confirmed several features for the 15R ahead of launch.

The phone will be the first device globally to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, which Qualcomm and OnePlus built together. The 15R includes a 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen and a huge 7,400mAh battery.

OnePlus added its DetailMax Engine imaging system, previously seen in the OnePlus 15 flagship phone. The device features the best selfie camera ever put on an R Series phone.

A Touch Response Chip makes the screen respond faster to touches than competing devices. The phone also has a G2 Wi-Fi chip for better internet connection stability.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Features

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 follows the original Pad Go tablet. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor made with 4nm technology. The tablet packs a 10,050 mAh battery that supports SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Users can also reverse charge other gadgets through the charging cable. This marks the first time OnePlus has added stylus support to a Pad Go device. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo lets users work with more accuracy.

The tablet has a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 screen ratio and 284 pixels per inch. OnePlus targets students and young professionals with this device. Full pricing and availability information will come during the livestream tomorrow.