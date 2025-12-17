Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyOnePlus 15R & Pad Go 2 Set To Launch Today: Here’s Where & How To Watch The Livestream

OnePlus 15R & Pad Go 2 Set To Launch Today: Here’s Where & How To Watch The Livestream

The OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 will launch today in India during a global livestream, bringing a new Snapdragon chip, faster display, stylus support and large batteries.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OnePlus is getting ready to show off two new products today. The Chinese tech company will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone and OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet at an event happening in Bengaluru, India. This event, called Rise as One, will stream live on YouTube for viewers worldwide. The company announced the viewing details on December 16, giving fans less than 24 hours to mark their calendars. 

The launch also celebrates OnePlus completing 12 years in the technology market.

OnePlus 15R Launch Event Streaming Time & Platform

The Rise as One event will broadcast live on OnePlus India's YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the livestream today at 7 PM IST. OnePlus has confirmed several features for the 15R ahead of launch. 

The phone will be the first device globally to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, which Qualcomm and OnePlus built together. The 15R includes a 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen and a huge 7,400mAh battery. 

OnePlus added its DetailMax Engine imaging system, previously seen in the OnePlus 15 flagship phone. The device features the best selfie camera ever put on an R Series phone. 

A Touch Response Chip makes the screen respond faster to touches than competing devices. The phone also has a G2 Wi-Fi chip for better internet connection stability.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Features 

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 follows the original Pad Go tablet. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor made with 4nm technology. The tablet packs a 10,050 mAh battery that supports SUPERVOOC fast charging. 

Users can also reverse charge other gadgets through the charging cable. This marks the first time OnePlus has added stylus support to a Pad Go device. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo lets users work with more accuracy. 

The tablet has a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 screen ratio and 284 pixels per inch. OnePlus targets students and young professionals with this device. Full pricing and availability information will come during the livestream tomorrow.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Session: Opposition Gears Up for Aggressive Protest as Government Pushes to Pass ‘Viksit Bharat Ji Ram Ji’ Bill in Lok Sabha
Praliament Session: Fierce Showdown in Parliament Over New Rural Employment Bill as Opposition Protests Renaming of MGNREGA
Jaunpur News: Son Arrested for Killing Elderly Parents Over Property Dispute
Political News: Rahul Gandhi’s Germany Visit Sparks Fresh Political Debate Amid Parliament Session
Political News: Firing Reported at BJP Candidate’s Office in Ambernath Ahead of BMC Election Preparations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget