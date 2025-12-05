OnePlus 15 Under Fire After Reddit Post Reveals Password Failure Beyond Lock Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





People usually buy a new phone with full excitement, and the same happened with a Reddit user named noks0. They recently bought a brand-new OnePlus 15 (global version) and expected the smooth experience they always had with OnePlus since the OP3 days. But things quickly turned into frustration.

Even though the phone was received only five days ago and used as the main device for less than 48 hours, the user says they ran into a serious issue that made the phone feel unreliable, especially when it came to password validation and app security.

OnePlus 15 Issue On Password Not Working Beyond Lock Screen

According to the Reddit post, the OnePlus 15 accepts the password on the lock screen, but completely rejects the same password during anything that requires deeper system verification. The user explains that the password unlocks the phone normally, but becomes “Incorrect password” when:

Restarting or shutting down the phone

Changing the password or PIN

Opening apps protected with App Lock + fingerprint

The user described it as the device having two contradictory states for the encryption key, one for unlocking the phone, and another for deeper authentication. This unusual behaviour made the phone almost impossible to use safely.

There was no root, no bootloader unlock, no developer changes, and only Play Store apps installed, so nothing unusual was done with the software.

More OnePlus 15 App Lock Issues

Along with the password problem, several apps suddenly stopped opening. The user mentioned that only App Lock-protected apps were affected, but it was not consistent.

Some protected apps worked normally, while others froze on the first frame only. On top of that, the phone also failed to reboot normally, which added another layer of concern.

The Reddit user asked the community if anyone else with a recent OnePlus device had seen a similar problem. They also questioned whether this could be a hardware or secure-element issue and requested advice on what to do next.