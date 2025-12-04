Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Reddit post featuring a late-night message from an Indian boss to an employee has ignited a fresh debate on toxic work culture, professional boundaries, and how far workplace expectations should stretch beyond office hours.

The post, shared on the popular subreddit r/IndianWorkplace, quickly gained traction as users reacted strongly to the manager's tone and timing.

The thread, titled “Is this tone okay from a boss? Would you reply or just absorb it?”, included a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent at 10 PM. In it, the manager reprimanded the employees for “mediocre, lazy, half‑baked work” and expressed frustration while allegedly working on a Bollywood-themed project.

“Sorry to be doing this on a group chat at 10 PM,” the message began. “Let me spell this out. I am done with mediocre, lazy, half-baked work… honestly, it’s ridiculous that I’m even typing this while hunting down references for a Bollywood theme…”

He went on to tell the employee to take ownership of their work. “If anyone here feels this pace or expectation isn’t for them, that’s absolutely fine. But take ownership… whatever this is right now… sucks… tighten up and get back to the standard we’re capable of. Or prove me right by continuing the same recycled, repackaged bullshit.”

Users Call Out "Unprofessional Attitude"

The message’s harsh tone struck a nerve with Redditors, many of whom criticised the boss not just for his words, but for choosing to deliver them late at night. One user wrote, “Take away his power by not replying. If he asks why you didn’t respond, tell him you won’t tolerate an unprofessional attitude.”

Others advised taking the matter to HR: “Send it to HR. Millions of jobs are there, screw this guy.” Several commenters also highlighted the lack of clarity or direction in the boss’s criticism.

One user summed it up: “Another one of those bosses who won’t describe what they want, stay vague AF, then get angry when their vision isn’t met.”

Users also pointed out how behaviour like this can escalate. As one comment warned: “Do not dignify that with a response. Today he talks like this at 10 PM, tomorrow he’ll tell you to eff off in front of clients.”

Several drew humorous comparisons too. One person said, “I talked like this when I was captain of my 7th standard football team. This guy hasn’t grown out of that phase.”

Corporate India's Culture of ‘Always On’ Work

Beyond the drama of the viral post, the discussion tapped into a larger issue: India’s increasingly demanding corporate culture, where late-night messages, weekend deadlines, and pressure-cooker expectations have become routine for many.

One user contrasted the boss’s rant with what leadership should look like: “When my team struggles with a design, I sit with them, even till 10 PM if needed, and walk them through solutions. That’s leadership.”

The conversation reflects a growing awareness of the need for work-life boundaries, clearer communication, and empathy in managerial roles.

A Larger Workplace Shift

As Indian work culture evolves, with more young professionals demanding balance, respect, and humane leadership, incidents like this expose how deeply normalised unreasonable expectations still are.

The Reddit post may have showcased one late-night rant, but the reactions reveal a broader trend: employees are pushing back against toxic behaviour, advocating for healthier workplaces, and expecting better from those in charge.