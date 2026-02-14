Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyNVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Nvidia Trip To New Delhi AI Summit, Cites 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cancels India AI Summit visit, citing unforeseen reasons, leaving tech industry watchers curious.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, will no longer travel to New Delhi for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, according to the company’s India communications partner. Huang was expected to be one of the key global industry figures at the summit, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi later this week.

Nvidia’s AI Leadership & Influence

Huang, widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor industry, has played a crucial role in transforming Nvidia from a graphics chip maker into a dominant force in AI computing. Under his leadership, the company’s GPUs have become central to AI model training, cloud computing infrastructure and next-generation data centre technologies, making him a highly sought-after voice at global technology forums.

Visit Cancelled Over Unforeseen Issues

He was earlier scheduled to address media interactions in the capital before participating in summit discussions focused on AI policy, industry collaboration and future technology investments. However, Nvidia’s India media partner, MSL Group, confirmed via email that the visit has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” No further details were shared.

Summit Focuses On India’s AI

The summit is expected to host global technology leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. Huang’s absence is likely to be noticed given Nvidia’s central role in powering AI infrastructure worldwide. The company has seen massive growth in recent years amid the global AI boom and remains a key technology partner for several large-scale AI deployments across industries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jensen Huang no longer attending the India AI Impact Summit?

Jensen Huang's visit to the India AI Impact Summit has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Nvidia's India media partner confirmed this via email without providing further details.

What was Jensen Huang's role expected to be at the summit?

Jensen Huang was expected to be a key global industry figure at the summit. He was scheduled to address media interactions and participate in discussions focused on AI policy, industry collaboration, and future technology investments.

What is Nvidia's significance in the AI industry?

Nvidia, under Jensen Huang's leadership, has become a dominant force in AI computing. The company's GPUs are central to AI model training, cloud computing, and data center technologies.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
India AI Summit Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang India AI Policy Nvidia AI Chips
Embed widget