Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, will no longer travel to New Delhi for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, according to the company’s India communications partner. Huang was expected to be one of the key global industry figures at the summit, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi later this week.

Nvidia’s AI Leadership & Influence

Huang, widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor industry, has played a crucial role in transforming Nvidia from a graphics chip maker into a dominant force in AI computing. Under his leadership, the company’s GPUs have become central to AI model training, cloud computing infrastructure and next-generation data centre technologies, making him a highly sought-after voice at global technology forums.

Visit Cancelled Over Unforeseen Issues

He was earlier scheduled to address media interactions in the capital before participating in summit discussions focused on AI policy, industry collaboration and future technology investments. However, Nvidia’s India media partner, MSL Group, confirmed via email that the visit has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” No further details were shared.

Summit Focuses On India’s AI

The summit is expected to host global technology leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. Huang’s absence is likely to be noticed given Nvidia’s central role in powering AI infrastructure worldwide. The company has seen massive growth in recent years amid the global AI boom and remains a key technology partner for several large-scale AI deployments across industries.