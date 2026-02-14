Jensen Huang's visit to the India AI Impact Summit has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Nvidia's India media partner confirmed this via email without providing further details.
Explorer
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Nvidia Trip To New Delhi AI Summit, Cites 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cancels India AI Summit visit, citing unforeseen reasons, leaving tech industry watchers curious.
Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, will no longer travel to New Delhi for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, according to the company’s India communications partner. Huang was expected to be one of the key global industry figures at the summit, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi later this week.
Nvidia’s AI Leadership & Influence
Huang, widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor industry, has played a crucial role in transforming Nvidia from a graphics chip maker into a dominant force in AI computing. Under his leadership, the company’s GPUs have become central to AI model training, cloud computing infrastructure and next-generation data centre technologies, making him a highly sought-after voice at global technology forums.
Visit Cancelled Over Unforeseen Issues
He was earlier scheduled to address media interactions in the capital before participating in summit discussions focused on AI policy, industry collaboration and future technology investments. However, Nvidia’s India media partner, MSL Group, confirmed via email that the visit has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” No further details were shared.
The summit is expected to host global technology leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. Huang’s absence is likely to be noticed given Nvidia’s central role in powering AI infrastructure worldwide. The company has seen massive growth in recent years amid the global AI boom and remains a key technology partner for several large-scale AI deployments across industries.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Jensen Huang no longer attending the India AI Impact Summit?
What was Jensen Huang's role expected to be at the summit?
Jensen Huang was expected to be a key global industry figure at the summit. He was scheduled to address media interactions and participate in discussions focused on AI policy, industry collaboration, and future technology investments.
What is Nvidia's significance in the AI industry?
Nvidia, under Jensen Huang's leadership, has become a dominant force in AI computing. The company's GPUs are central to AI model training, cloud computing, and data center technologies.
Follow Technology News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Victory Of People’: Tarique Rahman’s First Remark After BNP’s Historic Bangladesh Win
India
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
India
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
Advertisement
Technology
13 Photos
PM Modi Joins AI Ghibli Art Trend, AI-Generated Portraits Capture His Iconic Moments – IN PICS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion