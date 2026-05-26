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HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

Ranveer Singh visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after a Karnataka High Court order to apologise over a 2025 event controversy.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FWICE issued non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
  • Directive stems from dispute over Ranveer's alleged exit from Don 3.
  • Actor visited Karnataka temple as per court's directive.
  • Singh maintained silence on professional matters and ongoing dispute.

Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of multiple controversies, as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against him in connection with the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The federation claimed that Singh failed to respond to repeated requests and three reminders to appear before the body for discussions.

FWICE Non-Cooperation Directive In Don 3 Row

The row is linked to producer Farhan Akhtar’s complaint regarding Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, which was officially announced by Excel Entertainment in 2023. Reports suggest the sudden withdrawal, allegedly close to the film’s shooting schedule, led to financial losses for the production house.

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Karnataka High Court-Directed Temple Visit

Amid this, Singh travelled to Karnataka and visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. His visit came after the Karnataka High Court directed him to apologise and seek blessings at the temple following controversy over his alleged mimicry of a deity during a 2025 public event linked to the Kantara discussion.

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Private Visit And Rituals At Chamundeshwari Temple

According to reports, the actor’s visit was largely kept under wraps. He reportedly wore a mask until he reached the sanctum sanctorum and later entered the garbhagudi to offer prayers. The actor completed the court-directed requirement within the stipulated timeframe after previously submitting a written apology. Visuals later surfaced showing him performing rituals at the temple atop Chamundi Hills, drawing widespread attention online.

Spokesperson Statement

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Singh reiterated his respect for the film fraternity and all stakeholders involved in the Don franchise. The statement added that he chose to remain silent amid the controversy, believing that professional matters should be handled with restraint, dignity, and maturity rather than public debate.

It further clarified that Singh remains focused on his work commitments and upcoming projects, opting not to engage in speculation surrounding the ongoing dispute. While FWICE’s directive continues to spark discussion within the industry, Singh’s temple visit and measured public response mark a parallel development in a week of intense scrutiny surrounding the actor.

 
 
 
 
 

Before You Go

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Input By : Pinky Rajpurohit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reason for the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh due to the ongoing Don 3 dispute. Singh failed to respond to requests to appear before the federation for discussions regarding the matter.

What is the Don 3 dispute about?

The dispute is linked to a complaint by producer Farhan Akhtar regarding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3. This withdrawal, allegedly close to the shooting schedule, is reported to have caused financial losses for the production house.

Why did Ranveer Singh visit the Chamundeshwari Temple?

Ranveer Singh visited the Chamundeshwari Temple after the Karnataka High Court directed him to apologize and seek blessings there. This was in response to a controversy over his alleged mimicry of a deity.

How did Ranveer Singh approach his temple visit?

His visit was kept private, with reports suggesting he wore a mask until reaching the sanctum sanctorum. He completed the court-directed requirement within the stipulated timeframe after submitting a written apology.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
FWICE Excel Entertainment Farhan Akhtar Breaking News Chamundeshwari Temple ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Non-cooperation Directive Don 3 Controversy Mysuru Visit
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