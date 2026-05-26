The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh due to the ongoing Don 3 dispute. Singh failed to respond to requests to appear before the federation for discussions regarding the matter.
Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row
Ranveer Singh visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after a Karnataka High Court order to apologise over a 2025 event controversy.
- FWICE issued non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
- Directive stems from dispute over Ranveer's alleged exit from Don 3.
- Actor visited Karnataka temple as per court's directive.
- Singh maintained silence on professional matters and ongoing dispute.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the reason for the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?
What is the Don 3 dispute about?
The dispute is linked to a complaint by producer Farhan Akhtar regarding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3. This withdrawal, allegedly close to the shooting schedule, is reported to have caused financial losses for the production house.
Why did Ranveer Singh visit the Chamundeshwari Temple?
Ranveer Singh visited the Chamundeshwari Temple after the Karnataka High Court directed him to apologize and seek blessings there. This was in response to a controversy over his alleged mimicry of a deity.
How did Ranveer Singh approach his temple visit?
His visit was kept private, with reports suggesting he wore a mask until reaching the sanctum sanctorum. He completed the court-directed requirement within the stipulated timeframe after submitting a written apology.