Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

Ranveer Singh has been at the centre of multiple controversies, as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against him in connection with the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The federation claimed that Singh failed to respond to repeated requests and three reminders to appear before the body for discussions.

FWICE Non-Cooperation Directive In Don 3 Row

The row is linked to producer Farhan Akhtar’s complaint regarding Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, which was officially announced by Excel Entertainment in 2023. Reports suggest the sudden withdrawal, allegedly close to the film’s shooting schedule, led to financial losses for the production house.

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Karnataka High Court-Directed Temple Visit

Amid this, Singh travelled to Karnataka and visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. His visit came after the Karnataka High Court directed him to apologise and seek blessings at the temple following controversy over his alleged mimicry of a deity during a 2025 public event linked to the Kantara discussion.

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Private Visit And Rituals At Chamundeshwari Temple

According to reports, the actor’s visit was largely kept under wraps. He reportedly wore a mask until he reached the sanctum sanctorum and later entered the garbhagudi to offer prayers. The actor completed the court-directed requirement within the stipulated timeframe after previously submitting a written apology. Visuals later surfaced showing him performing rituals at the temple atop Chamundi Hills, drawing widespread attention online.

Spokesperson Statement

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Singh reiterated his respect for the film fraternity and all stakeholders involved in the Don franchise. The statement added that he chose to remain silent amid the controversy, believing that professional matters should be handled with restraint, dignity, and maturity rather than public debate.

It further clarified that Singh remains focused on his work commitments and upcoming projects, opting not to engage in speculation surrounding the ongoing dispute. While FWICE’s directive continues to spark discussion within the industry, Singh’s temple visit and measured public response mark a parallel development in a week of intense scrutiny surrounding the actor.