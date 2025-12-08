Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH | Forget Spider-Man, There's A Robot Out There With 6 Arms. Here's What It's Designed To Do

Midea’s Miro U robot is now official with a six-arm wheel-leg design and high-precision control. The launch video reveals how it performs industrial tasks rapidly and accurately.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Midea has launched its new humanoid robot called Miro U at an event in Guangzhou, China. It is the world’s first humanoid robot with a six-arm wheel-leg design. The robot is made for complex industrial work and for improving factory automation. Miro U is an upgraded version of Midea’s earlier wheeled humanoid robot that started working in August at the Jingzhou factory. 

The new model will soon join the existing setup to boost efficiency even more. Midea created the full technology stack in-house and aims to use Miro U for multitasking in factories.

What Is The Miro U Humanoid Robot?

Miro U is the third-generation model in Midea’s humanoid robot lineup. According to Midea’s Vice President and CTO Wei Chang, this robot supports vertical lifting and 360-degree in-place rotation. An X(formerly Twitter) user under the name CyberRobo posted a video showing how the robot works.

It has six bionic mechanical arms that offer high-precision control. The robot can quickly switch its end-effector modules based on the task it needs to perform. Midea plans to deploy Miro U at its high-end washing machine factory in Wuxi by the end of 2025. 

The robot is expected to improve takt time and boost production line adjustment efficiency by up to 30%.

What’s Midea’s Future Robotic Strategy?

Midea’s goal is to grow the large-scale deployment of humanoid robots in the future. The industrial Miro series has now completed three generations, while the Mila series, designed for commercial and home environments, is currently in its final testing stage. 

Midea plans to introduce Mila robots to its offline experience stores in 2026, where they will help customers with guidance and interactive product demos. The company confirmed that it will continue to invest in AI and robotics as part of its long-term plan.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
