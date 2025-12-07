Moments Before Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Roof Catching Fire At Goa Club | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking video circulating on social media appears to show performers abruptly fleeing stage moments before a massive fire engulfed a popular nightclub in North Goa, killing at least 25 people late on Saturday night. The clip, reportedly filmed by a visitor at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, captures flames erupting from the roof mid-performance and spreading rapidly across the venue. As panicked shouts filled the room, dancers and musicians rushed to escape, moments before the blaze turned deadly. Authorities have since launched a full investigation into the tragedy.

A singer was performing when flames suddenly erupted from the roof. Shockingly, no visible fire safety equipment activated at the moment of the incident.



Flames Erupt Mid-Performance

The viral video shows a woman performing a belly dance while a band plays beside her, moments before a sudden burst of fire appears from the ceiling. Within seconds, performers halt the act, abandon the stage and scramble for safety as flames intensify. People can be heard shouting “aag lag gayi” (a fire has broken out) as the blaze spreads across the roof.

Police confirmed they received the first emergency call around 12:04 am on Sunday, by which time the fire had already begun to engulf the premises. The incident has quickly become one of Goa’s most devastating nightclub disasters in recent years.

Inquiry Ordered; FIR Filed Against Management

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blaze, which claimed the lives of four tourists and 14 staff members among others. According to the PTI news agency, an FIR has been registered against the nightclub’s owner and general manager, with arrests expected soon.

Authorities have identified Saurabh Luthra as the man running Birch by Romeo Lane at the time of the incident. Local officials say the establishment had been embroiled in disputes prior to the tragedy. Arpora village panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar noted ongoing conflict between Luthra and the landowners, as well as disagreements with business partners, which had reportedly led to multiple complaints.

As investigators assess structural compliance, safety measures and licensing issues, the state government has vowed accountability for what many are calling a preventable catastrophe.