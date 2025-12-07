Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMoments Before Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Roof Catching Fire At Goa Club | Watch

Moments Before Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Roof Catching Fire At Goa Club | Watch

FIR has been registered against the nightclub’s owner, with arrest expected soon. Authorities have identified Saurabh Luthra as the man running Birch by Romeo Lane at the time of the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking video circulating on social media appears to show performers abruptly fleeing stage moments before a massive fire engulfed a popular nightclub in North Goa, killing at least 25 people late on Saturday night. The clip, reportedly filmed by a visitor at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, captures flames erupting from the roof mid-performance and spreading rapidly across the venue. As panicked shouts filled the room, dancers and musicians rushed to escape, moments before the blaze turned deadly. Authorities have since launched a full investigation into the tragedy.

Flames Erupt Mid-Performance

The viral video shows a woman performing a belly dance while a band plays beside her, moments before a sudden burst of fire appears from the ceiling. Within seconds, performers halt the act, abandon the stage and scramble for safety as flames intensify. People can be heard shouting “aag lag gayi” (a fire has broken out) as the blaze spreads across the roof.

Police confirmed they received the first emergency call around 12:04 am on Sunday, by which time the fire had already begun to engulf the premises. The incident has quickly become one of Goa’s most devastating nightclub disasters in recent years.

Inquiry Ordered; FIR Filed Against Management

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blaze, which claimed the lives of four tourists and 14 staff members among others. According to the PTI news agency, an FIR has been registered against the nightclub’s owner and general manager, with arrests expected soon.

Authorities have identified Saurabh Luthra as the man running Birch by Romeo Lane at the time of the incident. Local officials say the establishment had been embroiled in disputes prior to the tragedy. Arpora village panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar noted ongoing conflict between Luthra and the landowners, as well as disagreements with business partners, which had reportedly led to multiple complaints.

As investigators assess structural compliance, safety measures and licensing issues, the state government has vowed accountability for what many are calling a preventable catastrophe.

Also read
Published at : 07 Dec 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Fire Goa Nightclub Fire Saurabh Luthra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Moments Before Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Roof Catching Fire At Goa Club | Watch
Moments Before Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Roof Catching Fire At Goa Club | Watch
India
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget