Apple Brings Hypertension Alert Feature To India: Is Your Watch Eligible For This Update?

HomeTechnologyApple Brings Hypertension Alert Feature To India: Is Your Watch Eligible For This Update?

Apple Watch now alerts Indian users if signs of chronic high blood pressure are detected. The feature tracks data silently and notifies users early, helping prevent serious heart-related risks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple is now bringing its new hypertension notification feature to India. This feature alerts users when the Apple Watch notices signs of chronic high blood pressure and encourages them to get a medical diagnosis. Apple first launched this feature with the watchOS 26 update in September, but it is only now arriving for Indian users. 

According to Apple, hypertension is a major risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. Many people around the world have it without knowing because it shows no symptoms and can be missed in one-time checkups.

How Apple's Hypertension Notification Feature Works?

Apple says hypertension notifications on the Apple Watch use the optical heart sensor to study how the user’s blood vessels react to every heartbeat. The algorithm works silently in the background and keeps checking data for 30-day periods. 

If the watch finds regular signs of hypertension, it sends a notification. These alerts can give users important insights so they can change their lifestyle or start treatment before any serious health problems develop.

Apple also shared that the feature is backed by strong scientific research. It uses advanced machine learning and training data from multiple studies that included more than 100,000 people. To measure its performance, Apple ran a clinical study with 2,000 participants. 

Even though the feature may not detect every case of hypertension, Apple believes it will still help notify more than one million users with undiagnosed hypertension in the first year. 

If someone receives a notification, Apple suggests tracking blood pressure for seven days using a third-party blood pressure cuff and sharing the results with a doctor during the next visit. This follows the latest American Heart Association guidelines.

Is Your Apple Watch Eligible To Get Hypertension Detection?

The hypertension notification feature is available on Apple Watches running watchOS 26. This includes Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later. 

Users must also pair the watch with an iPhone 11 or later running the latest iOS 26 update. To receive notifications, wrist detection must be turned on in the watch settings. 

Once enabled, the feature can work automatically and alert users if consistent hypertension signs are found.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
