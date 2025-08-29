Microsoft Enters AI Race With In-House Models, Challenging OpenAI & Google

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyMicrosoft Enters AI Race With In-House Models, Challenging OpenAI & Google

Microsoft launches its first in-house AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, to challenge ChatGPT and Gemini with efficient, cost-effective training.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Microsoft is entering the artificial intelligence competition with its first fully in-house AI models, which marks an ambitious bid to compete with OpenAI ChatGPT and Google with its Gemini.

The company launched MAI-Voice-1, a natural speech generation model, and MAI-1-preview, a large text-based foundation model.

Microsoft has announced that MAI-Voice-1 is already driving Copilot Daily and Podcast features, with MAI-1-preview currently in public testing on LMArena and rolling out on select Copilot applications in the next few weeks.

According to Semafor, Mustafa Suleyman, the chief of Microsoft AI division, said that the new models were designed with efficiency and cost in mind.

In contrast to rival models, which need more than 100,000 Nvidia H-100 GPUs to train the model, MAI-1-preview was trained with approximately 15,000 GPUs, demonstrating the sensitivity of Microsoft to the issue of intelligent data use and resource management.

As of today, Microsoft Copilot remains mostly based on the GPT technology of OpenAI.

However, this launch demonstrates that the business is already planning to become an independent player in the AI race, even though it has already invested billions of dollars in OpenAI.

Suleyman affirmed that Microsoft has a massive five-year roadmap, which the company commits itself to quarter after quarter to maintain competitiveness in the dynamic market.

The release comes at a time when some analysts question whether AI is entering a “bubble” phase. Nevertheless, Microsoft appears to be confident in its self-driven drive.

The company stated, “We have big ambitions for where we go next. By organising a variety of specialised models to suit the needs of various users, the value will be unleashed tremendously.

Microsoft has made an important stride in creating its own AI ecosystem with MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, one that could transform its place in the competitive landscape of AI.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
AI TECHNOLOGY
